Glanbia Co-operative Society has today announced a new Trading Bonus Scheme that will reward farmer members of the Co-op for purchases made from the business that they own, Glanbia Ireland.

Glanbia announce details of bonus scheme that rewards members that trade with Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia says for milk supplier members of the Co-op, the new 2018 Trading Bonus is potentially worth up to 0.75 cent per litre (cpl) on all milk delivered in 2018 (Table 1).

For grain growers, it says a Trading Bonus of up to €10 per tonne of grain supplied is available for 2018. Beef, sheep and pig farmer customers of Glanbia Ireland that are Co-op members will also qualify for a Feed Bonus on their tonnes purchased this year., it says.

The 2018 Feed Trading Bonus will be €10 per tonne on Beef and Sheep Feed products purchased from Glanbia Ireland, with €5 per tonne available to Co-op Members on purchases of pig feed and Straights. As shown in Table 1, the Milk Supplier Trading Bonus is worth up to €3,750 to a 500,000 litre supplier spending over 7cpl with Glanbia Ireland this year.