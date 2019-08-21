Gillian O'Sullivan: We are finally in the clover after years of trying

But this year has seen our first real breakthrough and it's a delight in watching it prosper. Previously we had always had difficulty with dock seedlings and getting on top of them at the correct stage of growth and with the right type of clover-safe herbicide.

We have worked determinedly on soil fertility over the past six years, firstly focussing on pH and improving this with regular lime applications followed by a little and often approach with P and K to bring soil indices up to index 3. In 2012 our starting point on soil pH was low, with some paddocks registering a paltry pH 5.5 in places.

After six years of regular targeted lime applications (one to two tons of lime per acre), we are now looking at the whole farm being above pH 6.3 and having a greater ability to utilise nutrients efficiently when applied.

Following advice on the palatability of grass varieties, we decided to go with a mixture of Aber Choice (7kg) and Aston Energy (7kg), with Crusader white clover at 1kg/ac.

In the past we have seen some varieties that tend to grow well, but lack palatability at higher covers and result in grass being left behind in the field. There was a great uptake with the clover and a clover-safe post-emergence herbicide was applied after five weeks.

20pc clover cover is the ideal amount

We got some rain very shortly after spraying and unfortunately docks were still present in the sward. We decided to target the docks again as they were pretty numerous throughout and a clover-safe dock spray was applied with the knowledge that this might affect the clover.

As it turned out, the clover grew on unchecked. It was grazed eight weeks after sowing in April and has been grazed four times to date.

The incentive for us to grow clover is driven by a few factors.

For a low cost system like ours, where we are aiming to utilise grass as much as possible, grass-clover swards drive greater dry matter intakes by cows and result in greater production.

Secondly, the reduction in nitrogen fertiliser requirement by a grass-clover sward is hugely beneficial in terms of nitrogen use efficiency with a knock-on reduction in farm emissions.

Teagasc Moorepark studies have shown similar dry matter yields from perennial ryegrass swards with 250kg nitrogen applied compared to grass-clover swards with 40pc less nitrogen used - this is simply down to clover's ability to fix up to 100kgN/ha/yr.

Thirdly, we have to consider where regulation is moving in relation to nitrogen usage. The two big factors in greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions from Irish agriculture are cattle population and nitrogen fertiliser usage.

Climate action

If there is no move to cut bovine numbers, then there will be huge efforts to curb nitrogen usage.

The Government's Climate Action Plan has a commitment to "undertake analysis for the development of a recording system to improve traceability of fertiliser movements and simplify NMP record keeping and enforcement".

Recent changes to the nitrates derogation include a minimum clover content on reseeds as well as making commonage/rough grazing ineligible for calculations of chemical fertiliser allowances from 2020.

The overall picture is that the regulatory microscope will be increasingly focused on fertiliser usage.

Efficiency is key and clover on our farm will hopefully bring us benefits on better animal performance and savings in fertiliser.

That said, with less than 10pc of the milking platform having sufficient clover cover in the sward we have a significant challenge before us.

It is likely that a focused programme involving both oversowing existing paddocks with clover as well as including clover in reseeds will simply have to be adopted here in order to achieve the 60-70pc target that we have set for ourselves.

