Gillian O’Sullivan: The challenges our farm plan must face

Operating as a dairy farmer under the current business environment is undeniably challenging.

Taking stock of this, it’s important to view the business in its most basic terms; we have a policy and regulatory framework that govern how we manage our farm and its inputs, and that in turn dictates the level of output — which ultimately is our income.

Neil and I are currently attempting to put a business plan in place, looking at the next 12 months in the short term and 3 to 5 years in the medium term where we are trying to quantify the impacts of change on the farm.

The challenges are quite clear when you look at the business in terms of those three pillars – regulation, inputs and output.

Newer proposals around the nitrates directive clearly point towards reducing nitrogen flows in all aspects of the farm system, while the post-convergence CAP tells of a rebalancing of payments from high to low.

Coupling this with the emission reduction targets for agriculture between 21pc and 30pc — where even at the lower end of the scale, a 5pc reduction in the dairy herd is required and increasing to 18pc at the higher end — the future of policy around dairy farming is very clear!

Around farm inputs, the big three are feed, fertiliser and labour. Concentrate prices have already increased by over 20pc this year and the doubling of fertiliser prices will have one of the most significant impacts on the industry in the coming 12 months.

The construction drive to combat the housing crisis will further impact labour requirements on dairy farms as regular hours and pre-crash pay levels become an attractive carrot.

Ultimately that leaves us with considering our output. As farmers who milk OAD, a core part of our resilience is around having a rock-solid milk price.

Averaging over 42c/l for 2020 and in general supplying milk that is 7c/l ahead of the average TAD herd while delivering 438kgMS/cow maximises the A+B-C formula for milk payment.

Into the future we will increasingly require a strong milk processor that will deliver the best milk price for its suppliers.

As a Glanbia supplier I often have questions in this regard. Recently, the announcement that the PLC are considering sale of their 40pc share of Glanbia Ireland to the Co-op, has dredged up further queries.

Interestingly, this year a group of around 40 Glanbia farmers worked together to educate themselves on dairy issues, such as governance, milk price and the inextricable back history linked to the growth of the milk processor. They studied the relationships between the Co-op, Glanbia Ireland and the PLC to be able to contribute to discussions around decisions at board level that affected their own farms.

This journey led them to ask for an independent review on the financial analysis of Glanbia Ireland by an expert.

The outcome of the review highlighted how the shareholder agreement of 3.2pc profit after tax (PAT) has been negatively affecting milk price to the tune of 2c/l, while giving the PLC an exceptional return.

This lower milk price has made the balance sheet of Glanbia Ireland look very strong indeed. Increasing the valuation of the GI business is vital for the PLC when it comes to deciding on a valuation at deal time.

Looking at ways in which the business valuation may have increased over the years, would the Trading Bonus and loyalty scheme have added to turnover? Would the Co-op member support that often props up milk price and comes from the Co-op itself not Glanbia Ireland help the balance sheet of GI — a further cost foregone?

Suppliers need to be very cautious about purchasing an overvalued share of Glanbia Ireland, which was approximated at €200m in the independent review but floated at €400-500m in the press.

In a time when the future of the industry will be quite different to how things look today, we need a strong milk processor that can deliver for farm families which isn’t overburdened with debt and can accommodate potential job losses that may materialise amid emissions reduction targets of 21-30pc.

We owe it to our young farmers, in an industry full of challenges, to make the best decisions for a strong business into the future not on the quick bucks made from spin-outs.

Ultimately, for our farms into 2030 and beyond each area of regulation framework, inputs and output need careful consideration.

How does 2c/l affect your income? Will grassland management and stocking rate on the farm change with a reduction in nitrogen usage? Can the business afford to purchase fertiliser at twice the price?

The answers impact our businesses in a significant way and each area needs to be thrashed out with clear facts and open minds.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford