Gillian O’Sullivan: How going back to basics has helped us to finally stamp out the scourge of calf scour

Calf diarrhoea, squirts, trots, runs – whatever you call it spring can often bring heartache with calf scour. Over the years we have had our fair share of it and, as with all challenges, we have learned a huge amount about the practical aspects of managing calf scour.

We no longer use antibiotic or Halocur-like products for scour. Instead, we have found that changing our perspective on calf scour management has been more rewarding.

When we first tested scour samples, we found rota or corona in some cases; in others we were finding crypto.

We had to go back to basics and the first question we asked is why? Why were we getting scour outbreaks?

The answer involved looking at three areas; the cow, the calf and the environment. What we want is a calf to be born healthy and receiving high quality colostrum within two hours of birth.

We want that colostrum to successfully cross the gut wall delivering high levels of immunoglobulins for a strong immune system. And we want that calf to be reared in a suitable environment with low infection pressure.

When we looked closely at that flow of what we wanted to happen, we were able to identify areas where we could improve.

Firstly, the calf environment needed some work. We wanted to create calf housing where everything could be power-washed and disinfected easily.

We stripped out every piece of wood in the sheds, including plywood partitions, and replaced them with stockboard. The reason is that calf faeces can carry huge amounts of infective material.

For example, in the case of crypto the infective oocysts can survive several months in the environment and are not killed by most disinfectants.

Removing nooks and crannies where infective material could hide and following through with a thorough cleaning when the sheds were emptied – allowing the summer months to dry it out – really helped too.

Come January, the housing is given a powerhose with an agent that breaks down faecal material, again helping to remove as much potentially infective material as possible.

Housing

We extended our calf housing to reduce the potential for over-crowding and designed it with tractor access for cleaning out straw bedding. Finally, we got a heated calf crate from JFC which sits beside the calving pens.

As the calf is born, it is transferred immediately into a clean, warm, confined tub. Again, this reduces the risk of picking up bugs from the calving pen area. This creates a clean environment with low infection pressure to start the calving season on a good footing.

Another question we asked was were the cows producing high quality colostrum? We assumed they all were – wrong! Once we began testing colostrum, we found a large variation in quality.

Some cows could produce 15 litres of high quality beestings reading 27pc on the refractometer, while others might produce 4 litres of creamy colostrum with only 19pc and vice versa.

If the cut-off value of good quality colostrum is 22pc (as measured on the brix) then measuring each cow’s colostrum became our target and creating a bank of high quality frozen colostrum became our goal.

Milking time

Milking time has an effect on colostrum quality, so we changed to milking cows as soon as possible after calving as antibody levels drop by up to 17pc in as little as six hours after calving.

In terms of the calf, our aim here is always going to be getting adequate levels of passive transfer.

Calf immunity depends almost entirely on absorbing enough antibodies from colostrum shortly after birth. This is the single most important management factor in determining the health and survival of new-born calves.

A stumbling block we found here was how fresh colostrum was collected and stored. If top quality colostrum is collected into a bucket that isn’t clean, or if that bucket is left sitting in the dairy for the day with bacteria happily growing on it, the bacteria can interfere with how the antibodies are absorbed in the gut.

Hygiene

So strict hygiene was implemented in the preparation of teats for first milking along with the equipment used to collect it and feed it to the calf. Colostrum was then stored in 3 litre containers in a fridge and thrown out after 48 hours if unused.

Each change we adopted has improved our calf rearing, each step borne from the bitter experience of scour outbreaks.

If a calf now turns up with scour on our farm, the most it needs is a feed or two of homemade electrolyte using baking soda, glucose and lo-salt and it is good to go again.

Given the changes in antibiotic and medicine usage coming down the tracks, setting up your calf management system for long-term success is a no brainer.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil in Dungarvan, Co Waterford