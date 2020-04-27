Farming

Gillian O'Sullivan: Farm systems almost need to be bomb-proof to survive everything being thrown at them

Gillian O'Sullivan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

When I started out dairy farming in 2009, 'resilience' was the buzz word in the sector - it was used in relation to developing a strong farm system that could manage fluctuations in milk price.

Resilience is defined as the ability to recover quickly from difficulties, and when we consider the road bumps of the past 11 years - fodder shortages, weather extremes, labour, the 2016 milk price slump and now a global pandemic - it seems a farm system has to be utterly bomb-proof in all areas to cope with what's being fired at us.

It all comes back to the three pillars of sustainability: the economic, environmental and social foundations that farming systems have to be built upon in order for the next generations to farm.