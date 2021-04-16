Gillian O'Sullivan: Agri-food industry pays lip service to sustainability while creaming off the fat of the land

April has brought that wonderful easing of farm work when stock are out, the fields are greening up and calves are lazily enjoying longer evenings.

I often use this time to catch up on paperwork, but four times I have been stumped at my desk.

First up, the milk recording results came in for March and I was left scratching my head at the increase in the cost of milk recording.

We are in the countdown to a ban on blanket usage of antibiotic in the area of dry cow therapy.

There have been warning signs of this coming down the tracks for a number of years and there’s been a push on farmers to move towards selective dry cow therapy.

The new antibiotics regulation aims to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) globally as reducing antibiotic usage across all sectors will help preserve those critical antibiotics needed in human medicine.

The main stumbling block for the uptake of selective dry cow therapy is that for it to be successful, farms simply must be milk recording to have accurate cow data.

The VAT rate on milk recording has been 4.5pc for the past 27 years, but last year Revenue decided to remove this concession and increase the rate to 13.5pc.

This increase is just starting to kick in now on some farms.

The Department of Agriculture has a team of people working on AMR along with Animal Health Ireland (AHI).

This team is tasked with reducing antibiotic usage on dairy farms by persuading farmers to milk record, yet at the same time Revenue is increasing the cost of this. The mind boggles.

Reseeding

Having digested this, I turned to our reseeding plan. Being in derogation, our plan for the year must include clover on all reseeds.

Having established clover reseeds over the past three years and found huge benefits, we are highly motivated to continue on this path.

Not only are we seeing a jump in cow intakes on clover paddocks, we are also reducing our fertiliser usage across the summer months.

Helping clover establishment by using clover-safe post-emergence sprays is essential, but farmers are now in a situation where there are no clover-safe herbicides available on the market.

So what options do we have but to either reseed and watch the weeds grow or reseed, use herbicide, and watch the clover disappear?

Protected Urea

Next up was ordering fertiliser for the upcoming silage season and getting some Protected Urea.

Protected Urea is one of the key strategies for reducing both ammonia and nitrous oxide emissions in farming.

There has been a long-standing mantra that we must switch from CAN fertiliser products towards Protected Urea to do our bit in reducing emissions.

I have sat through webinars, read emails and received letters about Protected Urea, I can nearly chant its benefits in my sleep at this stage. The only problem is it’s not available — all the stocks are gone we are told.

So just when farmers were gaining confidence in using a new product, it’s nowhere to be found.

Milk restrictions

Finally, as a supplier of Glanbia, I am awaiting a letter with our allocation of a ‘Base Peak Reference Volume’ for April, May and June next year, in other words a quota.

In a low cost, grass-based system this effectively penalises efficient producers and hamstrings growth.

In the most simple terms, a management team that knows the volume of peak milk it can process annually and who continue to take on new suppliers into 2021 without flagging any warning of a serious issue until late March, demonstrates a catastrophic lack of foresight and little respect for the farmers the company is built on.

Telling suppliers on one hand that milk production across the winter months will receive a bonus while not compromising the grass-fed product image is a contradiction in terms.

Allowing the ‘Truly Grass Fed’ brand mask to fall by incentivising off-peak milk exposes the falsehood of marketing versus reality.

Seasonal calving is based around a grass growth curve for economic reasons. The suggestion of simply moving calving date without acknowledging the cost for farmers is both arrogant and ignorant.

Yes, a higher base milk price can be given but the resulting increase in costs of producing that milk at a different time of the year will not only decrease farm profitability by about 1.6c/l, but also increase our carbon footprint according to recent analysis.

Glanbia is speaking out of both sides of its mouth. It is happy to profit from green marketing to consumers while asking farmers to work harder, in a less sustainable manner for less money.

In an era where environmental sustainability and AMR are seen as huge threats, the farmers who can tackle these problems are trapped by contradictions.

The industry is creaming the fat off the back of farms while paying lip service to marketing and populist opinion.

While farmers attempt to aim for sustainability targets on low carbon milk production, high six-week calving, lower emission fertiliser usage, clover incorporated swards, and milk recorded cows, the reality is that we are left gagged and trussed before we begin.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford



