Gillian O' Sullivan : We need clarity from on environment regulations, not idle threats

Maybe it's the pride I take in picking out exceptional heifers for breeding, tracing cow families or benchmarking performance year on year, but it has always served us well to make decisions based on milk recording , and more so now as we move towards selective dry-cow therapy.

Number crunching is my forte and fine-combing the detail of the milk recording report is something I enjoy.

That dispels any rumours around gender and multi-tasking in our house.

Up to the end of October the herd averaged 254 days in milk and 401kgMS/cow which is about 5pc ahead of what has been delivered to the co-op.

In terms of targets for our once-a-day (OAD) cows, we will hit over 280 days in milk and deliver around 410kgMS/cow by the end of the month - nothing exceptional but we are happy with it.

Farming ground like a sieve has its benefits at this time of the year. Locally, October rainfall has exceeded the four-year average by almost 40pc.

Grazing has been challenging in the wet, but apart from the odd gap, no damage has been done. Cows have been at grass every day, reflecting 69pc of the milking platform grazed by November 1.

The last 31pc will be stretched out over the next four weeks, aiming for a closing cover on December 1 of 750kgDM/ha.

On our farm, as soon as it stops raining, water just drains away like a plug being pulled, but data has shown a national increase in winter rainfall by 5pc, resulting in greater losses to soil nutrient levels and sediment.

This was something I learned while speaking at Teagasc's Agri-Environment conference last week.

The conference was opened by Professor Gerry Boyle, who spoke of challenges for the farming sector such as a decline in water quality and biodiversity.

He said the facts around emissions and nitrogen usage belie the 'green' story we tell, warning that when our 2020 emission targets are missed there will be a clear backlash and likely reaction in policy change especially around regulation.

Prof Boyle also stated that the timeframe in which mitigation measures would have to be implemented was tight and announced a widespread biodiversity project on all Teagasc farms as they lead by example.

The conference speakers were from Teagasc Johnstown Castle, DAFM, Agricultural Sustainability Support & Advisory Programme (ASSAP), National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and local authorities.

The messages that I took from the day were stark:

Three big issues with water quality and agriculture are diffuse N and P losses and sedimentation with a paltry 25pc nitrogen use efficiency on farms and higher nitrogen losses linked to freely draining soils in particular in the south and southeast.

National herd numbers have a big impact on emissions, and although this year has seen somewhat of a stabilisation in numbers there was precious little room for increases.

Serious issues have been seen in wildlife, with a 50pc decline in wintering bird populations and a 15pc drop-off in wintering bird species to name a few casualties among biodiversity losses.

On the positive side, farmers had made big strides in efficiencies and newer research and technologies could help down the line.

For example, Johnstown Castle had data to show that an 80pc reduction in emissions from slurry could result from dropping slurry pH from 7 to 6 through acidification.

My job at the conference was to present the farmers' perspective in relation to farming and regulation.

In short, I wanted to stress how current levels of regulation were already significant on farms and if more was asked of farmers it would have to be supported.

Further to that, if farmers were expected to become more efficient then the same must be asked of the Department in improving administration efficiencies.

Finally, I asked for clarity from the Department, a clear message relayed to farmers from all levels as to what was expected instead of idle threats such as we recently heard that reducing cow numbers will be a 'last resort'.

On the way home it got me thinking, in terms of last resorts, with the current level of trade in replacement stock and the now all-too-familiar sight of zero grazers on the road - are we already booking our Thomas Cook flights to that ill-fated destination?

Gillian O'Sullivan, the 2018 Farmer of the Year, farms near Dungarvan, Co Waterford, with her husband Neil

Indo Farming