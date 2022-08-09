Gerard Sherlock: Paying over €30k for solar panels with no Government support is not feasible

The glorious summer sunshine over the past month has certainly lifted the spirits and hearts of all Irish people and especially the farmers.

Here in north Monaghan, the three very hot days in mid-July came and went and the rain that followed was welcomed. The week after the hot weather, grass was stunted and slow to recover, but last week it took off again.

On my farm, AFC is at 731. Growth rates are between 60-70. About 10 days ago, I was preparing to bring in some silage to the cows, but the surge in grass growth prevented that. I will monitor it closely to make sure farm covers don’t drop.

August is also the month where we begin to build covers for the autumn, so a tight eye must be kept on covers. Paddocks are being followed with 18 units N or watery slurry applied with LESS. Slurry is getting scarce now as the silage ground got another 2000 gallons/acre after the second cut.

Breeding finished up last week when the bull was removed from the cows. A bit like a horse race, there was a small burst of repeats coming up near the end.

The second-cut silage was mowed on July 10 and ensiled the following day. It was mowed during the hot days, so we had to make sure not to overwilt. The grass wasn’t tedded out.

Second-cut silage crops weren’t too heavy, probably due to having a very heavy first cut. I’d say it was a case of the heavy first cut compensating for the lighter second cuts. I will take some third-cut bales, but not as many as usual as I have a good bank of fodder built up.

The fodder may all be needed on the farm as the herd TB test in mid-July showed up two reactors. The two cows were removed within the week and two further tests need to be done. It is almost four years since the last TB outbreak on the farm. It’s a nuisance disease that creates a lot of extra work on the farm.

All of the cattle farm buildings are presently being power-washed and disinfected. It is a challenge that has come to a lot of farmers’ doors over the years.

The Department has advised me to take a good look around at all of the boundaries of the farm to see if I can spot any new wildlife tracks or activity. I was also advised to make sure all water drinkers are at least one metre high to avoid any contamination from wildlife. In Monaghan, TB is well under control, so any new outbreaks such as mine are frustrating.

Meanwhile, regarding the emissions reduction figure that was reached by Government, did it really matter what it ended up at as any figure equates to a reduction in a farmer’s ability to survive. Dairy farmers and their cow numbers were really targeted. We cannot forget that for over 30 years dairy farmers were restricted and penalised with the milk-quota system and now within less than 10 years of no quotas, we are being asked to restrict again.

Dairy farmers want to adapt new technologies if they are fairly presented to us. I recently got a quotation for solar panels for the farm to produce about 27000kwh per year. The cost was €30,000 plus VAT. This seems a very high-cost investment with little or no supports or tax incentives.

The value of enthusiasm and pride of Irish farmers cannot be taken for granted in an economy that depends on the food sector so much.

This month is peak month for the local shows where huge numbers are coming out to see livestock and farm produce. For those attending, just remember the huge efforts farmers make to display their wares. They deserve fair play in this world going forward.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan.