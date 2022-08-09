Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 21.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerard Sherlock: Paying over €30k for solar panels with no Government support is not feasible

Dairy farmers want to adapt new technologies if they are fairly presented to us. Expand

Close

Dairy farmers want to adapt new technologies if they are fairly presented to us.

Dairy farmers want to adapt new technologies if they are fairly presented to us.

Dairy farmers want to adapt new technologies if they are fairly presented to us.

Gerard Sherlock

The glorious summer sunshine over the past month has certainly lifted the spirits and hearts of all Irish people and especially the farmers.

Here in north Monaghan, the three very hot days in mid-July came and went and the rain that followed was welcomed. The week after the hot weather, grass was stunted and slow to recover, but last week it took off again.

Most Watched

Privacy