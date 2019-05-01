Gerard Sherlock: Gearing up for the silage season

Even though May Day arrives tomorrow we were all basking in some real summer sunshine over the Easter season.

It has been a fabulous spring even with its variety of temperatures. It makes it so much easier to face the early morning milkings knowing that a dry day lies ahead.

The first rotation for the cows ended on April 18. This was about six days later than I had planned for on the spring planner. The first paddock grazed in the second rotation had a grass cover of 1500 on it. It was the freshly reseeded paddock.

Presently, the cows are going into covers of 1400. They are still indoors at night.

But after the heat of last week and improved growth I am confident they will be out fulltime shortly. Last week the farm cover was at 737 with a cover/LU of 134 and cows are being grazed at 5.51Lu/ha.

The 90 milking cows are presently producing 27.1litres @ 3.98pcBF, 3.27pcPR giving 2.02kg MS/cow/day, TBC 5000, SCC 86, Therm. 100, Lactose 4.96pc.

They are getting grass and silage and 6kg of 18pc dairy nut. I have started the third round of fertiliser following after the cows with two bags of 18-6-12+S.

This is my first time to use this compound. It is a highly recommended compound in order to get P&K on in decent amounts. I am well on target to have the 100 units N on by early May.