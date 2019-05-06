'Game-changing' technology keeps milk fresh for 60 days

An Australian company has developed the world’s first technology which keeps milk fresh for 60 days.

An Australian company has developed the world’s first technology which keeps milk fresh for 60 days.

The company called Naturo based in Queensland, has developed a world-first fresh milk processing technology with the result being 100pc natural milk which remains fresh and safe for human consumption for more than 60 days.

It is the most significant innovation in the dairy industry since pasteurisation in 1864.

The innovative technology has been approved by Australian regulatory food safety authority, Dairy Food Safety Victoria (DFSV) “as an alternate treatment to pasteurisation for raw milk” and independently tested and validated by a leading Australian scientific organisation.

The technology is a game-changer for the global export market as the product’s extended shelf life allows it to be shipped, rather than flown, to markets all over the world including Japan, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

While the process has been applied to cow’s milk only it has the potential to expand to other forms of milk including camel, goat, sheep’s milk and more.

Naturo Founder and CEO, Jeff Hastings, is the inventor of the technology and a qualified agricultural engineer with over 30 years’ experience in global agribusiness.

He has previously developed processing technology for sliced apples for the international market and more recently commercialised 100pc natural avocado processing technology that produces ‘no-browning’ cut avocado.