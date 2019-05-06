Farm Ireland
'Game-changing' technology keeps milk fresh for 60 days

Jeff Hastings, Naturo Founder
Jeff Hastings, Naturo Founder
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

An Australian company has developed the world’s first technology which keeps milk fresh for 60 days.

The company called Naturo based in Queensland, has developed a world-first fresh milk processing technology with the result being 100pc natural milk which remains fresh and safe for human consumption for more than 60 days.

It is the most significant innovation in the dairy industry since pasteurisation in 1864.

The innovative technology has been approved by Australian regulatory food safety authority, Dairy Food Safety Victoria (DFSV) “as an alternate treatment to pasteurisation for raw milk” and independently tested and validated by a leading Australian scientific organisation.

The technology is a game-changer for the global export market as the product’s extended shelf life allows it to be shipped, rather than flown, to markets all over the world including Japan, China, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

While the process has been applied to cow’s milk only it has the potential to expand to other forms of milk including camel, goat, sheep’s milk and more.

Naturo Founder and CEO, Jeff Hastings, is the inventor of the technology and a qualified agricultural engineer with over 30 years’ experience in global agribusiness.

He has previously developed processing technology for sliced apples for the international market and more recently commercialised 100pc natural avocado processing technology that produces ‘no-browning’ cut avocado.

Mr Hastings said the milk is safer and better for humans as since they do not heat the milk it is closer to its natural state which he claimed makes it nutritionally superior.

“Pasteurisation heats milk to a minimum of 72°C for at least 15 seconds to make it safe whereas we are able to kill pathogens without relying on heat.,” said Mr Hastings.

“Another issue with pasteurised milk is that while heating makes it safer, it destroys some of the goodness in the milk, specifically it kills all alkaline phosphatase activity, an essential enzyme for liver function and bone development, and reduces the Vitamin B2 and B12 levels.

"Our patented process is the only known method that kills Bacillus cereus, a common but unwanted spore forming bacterium in milk that produces toxins causing vomiting or diarrhoea. Our process makes our milk really safe.

“Put simply, our technology kills more of the bugs and has a significantly superior shelf life. In fact, in our most recent independent scientific testing, the milk remained fresh and fit for human consumption at the conclusion of a 91-day testing period when compared to only 14 days for standard fresh pasteurised milk.”

Online Editors

