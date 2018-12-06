For continued expansion of our dairy herd, we need to be planting more trees, the head of Teagasc Gerry Boyle has said.

For dairy expansion to continue, we need to plant more trees - Teagasc

But he warned that stringent obligations around the environment and that if the dairy sector does not take action around environmental challenges, solutions will be 'foisted' on the sector.

However, Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle said not everyone could milk cows either.

"There are new entrants coming in but they are small in number. There are not massive numbers coming in."

He also said that the capital cost of establishing a dairy farm would temper massive numbers turning to dairying.

Boyle was speaking at the Teagasc Outlook Conference in Dublin this week, where he said that Irish milk production is up 3pc this year, as the dairy herd cow numbers increased by 3.5pc to 1.48m, but milk prices were down 7pc.

And, while the Teagasc figures show and dairy farm incomes were hit by a drop of 22pc, they are expected to rise by 10pc next year.

Previous predictions of a 60pc fall in dairy incomes this year did not materialise, but the feed volume increase was not on average as high as expected.