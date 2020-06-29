Fonterra to introduce new sustainable payment scheme

Fonterra is introducing a new sustainable payment scheme for its members

From June 1 next year, Fonterra is introducing a Co-operative Difference Payment of up to NZ10c/kg of milk solids (kgMS) if the farm meets the co-op’s on-farm sustainability and value targets.

It’s part of the co-op’s response to increasing demand from customers for sustainably produced dairy. The payment will be funded out of the Farmgate Milk Price.

“The total Farmgate Milk Price will remain the same across the co-operative, but the amount that each individual farm is paid will vary depending on their contribution under The Co-operative Difference, in addition to the other variables, like fat and protein, which affect the amount that’s paid,” says Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell.

“The reality is that the drivers of value are changing, and we need to reflect that. Our customers want to know that the products they are buying are not only safe but also produced sustainably.

“This payment helps us meet the changing needs of our customers, so they continue to choose our milk and enjoy dairy as a sustainable and nutritious choice.

Last year Fonterra launched The Co-operative Difference framework to help farmers produce sustainable milk and prepare for any changes needed in the future.

The payment will replace an existing system and will work on a tiered system. The more a farmer achieves in The Co-operative Difference programme, the higher the payment will be. The precise payment structure will be confirmed over the next few months following discussions with farmers but will be no more than NZ10c/kgMS.

The targets which are to be met will be set annually by the Fonterra Board.

