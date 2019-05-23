Fonterra revenue up 1pc despite weather challenges

Fonterra’s revenue for the nine months to 30 April 2019 was $15 billion, up 1pc on the same period last year it has emerged despite weather playing a significant role in determining milk prices.

According to its latest business performance update sales volumes were 16.6 billion liquid milk equivalent (LME), up 4pc.

Fonterra Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said the New Zealand Ingredients business is performing as expected but Australia Ingredients continues to face challenges and it is taking longer than planned to lift performance in some parts of the Co-op’s Consumer and Foodservice business.

“Due to the challenges in Australia Ingredients and tightening relative price differences between reference products, or those products that inform the Farmgate Milk Price, and non-reference products –that’s all our other products,” said Mr Hurrell.

“We are reducing the forecast full year normalised earnings before interest and taxes for the whole ingredients business to $645 -$725 million, down from the $750 -$850 million range we shared at our Interim Results.

“Consumer and Foodservice improved its performance in the third quarter relative to the first half. Due to our performance in Latin America we have lowered our forecast normalised EBIT from $475 -$525 million to $400 -$430 million for this part of the Co-op.

He added that China Foodservice recovered as demand for butter bounced back which helped pricing and in-market inventory return to more normal levels.

Mr Hurrell said that there are some increased risks in the fourth quarter to the Co-op’s previous forecast earnings – in particular, the recovery in key markets is slower than expected and there are tightening price relativities between non-reference and reference products along with the on-going challenges in Australia Ingredients.