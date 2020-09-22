Farming

Following the herd: Big numbers still making the switch to dairy

William Cassidy with his cows. Picture: Alf Harvey. Expand

Michael Keaveny

Since the removal of milk quotas in 2015 the interest among farmers in switching to dairying has increased.

It was estimated in 2017 that 6,000 people would be required to enter the dairy industry by 2025, to replace retirees — with the average dairy farmer nearly 60 — and meet the requirements of expanding herds.

The numbers on the annual Teagasc dairy new entrant course are rising rapidly, according to Teagasc dairy expansion advisor Patrick Gowing.