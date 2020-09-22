Following the herd: Big numbers still making the switch to dairy

Since the removal of milk quotas in 2015 the interest among farmers in switching to dairying has increased.

It was estimated in 2017 that 6,000 people would be required to enter the dairy industry by 2025, to replace retirees — with the average dairy farmer nearly 60 — and meet the requirements of expanding herds.

The numbers on the annual Teagasc dairy new entrant course are rising rapidly, according to Teagasc dairy expansion advisor Patrick Gowing.

“In 2018 and 2019 it was attended by 100 people but this year there were over 140 applicants,” he said. “About 50pc of these make the move, so if it’s anything to go by there is increased interest.

“We’re also seeing a lot more interest in non-traditional dairy areas extending from the midlands down into the south-east.”

Gowing says beef farmers are moving towards dairy because they can’t make a living.

“The main reason people are moving away from beef and tillage is that the poor price they are receiving. There is growing sense of disillusionment with other sectors, especially beef farmers," he said.

"They feel a complete lack of control — they are at the mercy of factories who can decide what stock they can take off farmers. They see dairy farming as a better alternative where they will be guaranteed a monthly cheque.

“Many farmers are getting into dairy because they see it as a better prospect for the next generation to have a full income and get higher returns for their product.”

Gowing said there is a massive range in scale for those switching.

“New entrants can be between 50-500 cows, but on average they look like the average dairy farmer with 70-80 cows,” he said. “Some of the larger new entrants with 300-400 tend to come from a tillage background, where they have a larger block of land."

Since 2015, Lakeland Dairies has taken on more than 300 new entrants, while on average there were 50 new entrants to Glanbia in 2019 and 2020. Approximately 40 new entrants are expected to join Aurivo in 2021, while Kerry is expected to take on 16 new entrants in 2021.

‘From a financial point of view, it was a no-brainer’

Case study: William Cassidy

William Cassidy in his milking parlour. Picture: Alf Harvey.

William Cassidy in his milking parlour. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Having switched to dairy in 2018, Laois farmer William Cassidy has found it easier to operate a single enterprise than the three he previously managed on his mixed farm.

“I used to have 60 sucklers, 220 early lambing ewes and 50 acres tillage, but now I just have dairy cows except for a few lambs,” he says.

“This was a traditional mixed farming area. Two years ago there were no dairy farmers within a three-mile radius. But in the spring just gone seven new entrants started within two miles from me.

"When I told people I was moving to dairy all anybody spoke about was the increased workload, but I find it easier to just focus on one enterprise rather than three. Everything is streamlined, there’s more of a solid system to follow.

“There are obviously busy periods with calving and breeding but when I had the other three I had loads of different peaks throughout the year.

"I supply Glanbia; I dealt with them when I was at tillage so when I moved to dairy, I decided to stay with them.”

Not only does the switch make more sense from a workload point of view, it is also financially more viable.

“From a financial point of view making the switch was a no-brainer,” Williams says. “Three years later I’m still not used to getting paid monthly

“I milked 120 cows this year and next year I’ll have 140 cows but that will be my limit because I’m predominantly a one-man operation apart from a relief milker.”

William had a baptism of fire, having started milking in one of the most difficult years in decades from a weather viewpoint.

“I started in 2018 and had a terrible spring followed by one of the worst droughts in living memory so it wasn’t the easiest introduction, but it prepared me well for any other periods of bad weather that followed,” he says.

Despite the switch the farm isn’t burdened with debt and William believes it is well set up for the next generation to take on the farm when the time is right.

“After VAT and grants I spent €170,000, which isn’t too bad. Some lads would spend that on a tractor. We have it borrowed over 12 years so it’s not insurmountable. I have four kids between the ages of two and 10, but if one of them decides to take on the farm at least it’s there for them.

“We’re well settled in, all of our infrastructure is in place. We put up sheds for the parlour, we converted the straw bed shed, slurry tank and 16-unit parlour as well as putting in a few extra roadways.

"We sold the ewes and sucklers and that paid for 100 calf heifers. My Teagasc advisor Pat Gowing said it’s the third year after entering that things settle down a bit so that’s where we are.

"We’re still at the mercy of the weather, as well as things like trade wars, pandemics etc. but they’re out of my control.

"I’d recommend any new entrant to join a discussion group, they’re invaluable for helping to solve problems."

William Cassidy heading out to sow grass seed. Picture: Alf Harvey.

William Cassidy heading out to sow grass seed. Picture: Alf Harvey.

‘It’s very rewarding: the more you put in, the more you get out’

Case study: Vincent Crowe

After graduating from UCD in 2012, the Cashel native worked in various jobs in the agri sector — he lectured in Pallaskenry and was farm manager at Glenstal Abbey.

In the spring of 2020 he returned home to Tipperary to set up a dairy farm in partnership with his uncle.

Vincent Crowe on his dairy farm near Cashel

“My uncle had sucklers but he decided to sell them. He was previously a dairy farmer but had gotten out of it.

“We’re milking 34 cows this year. I have 39 in-calf heifers which I hope to bring into the system and I hope to go up to 110 cows the year after that.”

Efficiency is Vincent’s priority and, as he hopes to spend as little time in the milking parlour as possible, good infrastructure is key.

“I have a five-unit parlour but I hope to increase this to 24 units. Working in Glenstal taught me the importance of good farm infrastructure. There was a 12-unit parlour there with no feeders so it took almost 2½ hours to milk in the morning.

“My aim is to have the farm running as efficiently as possible as quickly as possible, so if I ever need to take an outside job to pay off the loan in the event of a bad milk price year, I’ll be able to do that.

“As well as the parlour I have to put in cubicles, reseed 20 acres, add lime to paddocks etc. I borrowed €300,000 in total over 10 years.”

Vincent believes that getting good advice is essential.

“My accountant Pat Griffin in Nenagh has been a great help. When you’re taking on a new enterprise it’s vital to make sure everything adds up and Pat was great for that,” he says.

Unlike other enterprises Vincent believes that dairy farming offers more control over your bottom line.

“It’s a very rewarding job. In my experience in dairy the more you put into it the more you get out of it, which isn’t the same as other sectors.”