First female winner of Aurivo milk quality awards

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers were acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 11 annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Donegal farmer Lorna Kilpatrick from Raphoe, Co. Donegal who was also awarded the prize in the Best Supplier in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme category.

In 2016, Lorna and her husband Paul took over the running of farm from Lorna’s parents, Russell and Kathleen Porter. Their children, Luke, Reece and Amy, all help out with calf rearing.