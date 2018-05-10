Farm Ireland
First female winner of Aurivo milk quality awards

Lorna and her husband Paul with their children, Luke, Reece and Amy Photo: James Connolly
Margaret Donnelly

A female farmer from Donegal has been named the Milk Supplier of the Year with Aurivo, the first in the history of the awards.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers were acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the 11 annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

The top award, Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year, was won by Donegal farmer Lorna Kilpatrick from Raphoe, Co. Donegal who was also awarded the prize in the Best Supplier in the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme category.

In 2016, Lorna and her husband Paul took over the running of farm from Lorna’s parents, Russell and Kathleen Porter.  Their children, Luke, Reece and Amy, all help out with calf rearing.

Aurivo Award Winners

Best Supplier in Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme & Milk Supplier of the Year

Lorna and Paul Kilpatrick, Cottown, Raphoe, Co. Donegal

Lowest Annual Average SCC

Matthew Burke, Ballymote, Co. Sligo

Also Read

Highest average milk solids

Daniel and Jarleth Walsh of Ballinderris Dairy Ltd, Claremorris, Co. Mayo

Lowest TBC Manufacturing Milk

David Wylie, Muff, Co. Donegal

Lowest TBC Liquid Milk 

John McTiernan, Mullaghavourneen, Co. Longford

Best New Entrant

Gerard Cormican, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway

Best Northern Ireland supplier

David Harkness, Ballymena, Co. Antrim

Most improved SCC from 2016 to 2017

Michael Lyons, Williamstown, Co. Galway

Commenting at the Awards, Pat Duffy, Chairman of Aurivo said:”Aurivo and its dairy farmers from 13 counties are committed to delivering the highest quality milk. 

"The hard work and dedication of our suppliers ensures that our high standards are consistently met and that should be commended.”


Online Editors

