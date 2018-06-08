Fine weather has boosted dairy herd submission rates to 80pc plus

For a number of years silage time seems to have coincided with erratic weather patterns which has made the first cut a 'snatch and grab' operation.

It's hard to believe given the spring we've put down, that we're now blessed with sunshine, heat and consecutive days of dry weather.

It's certainly good for the soul as most farmers came into May rather downbeat and worn out On the breeding front, a few herds seemed to have a slow start, with submission rates somewhat lower in the first week.

Yet once fine weather came so did good strong heats and while submission rates to 21 days have varied substantially between herds, most managed to surpass 80pc mark with a number doing in excess of 90pc. With potentially only a week or so left for those doing six weeks AI, the opportunity to put the bulls in signals the chance to truly kick off the wellies and take the potential opportunity for a well-earned break.