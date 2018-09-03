Finalists announced for 2018 Quality Milk Awards

The awards recognise standards of excellence in dairy farming, with dairy co-operatives throughout the country invited to nominate their top suppliers.

Nine finalists were each visited by judges over the last three months and the winner will be announced at the awards ceremony in Dublin on 3rd October.

As part of the judging process, judges carried out detailed assessments based on submitted nomination forms and technical reports which spanned a full 12-month period. From this process, a short-list of finalists was compiled. The judges then arranged to visit each of the nine finalist farms for an inspection over the summer months.

Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC said: “Our work in the NDC is really made possible because of the high quality of Irish milk and dairy produce available to consumers here, produced from top quality farms, off grassland. The standard as always was incredibly high this year showcasing the passion and dedication of Ireland’s top farming families.”

Ciara O’Callaghan, Brand Director at Ornua added: “The Kerrygold brand is much-loved around the world, a success which is made possible by Irish dairy farmers. We are heartened again this year to see such high standards of practice in place and are proud to celebrate the work of these Irish farming families through Kerrygold, leveraging the unique advantage Irish dairy holds across markets globally.”

2018 Quality Milk Awards Finalists

Tom, Mary & Michael Ryan Lisheen Lower Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary