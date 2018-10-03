Fifth generation farmers named top milk producers

The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award has been awarded to Darran and Denise McKenna of Derrygasson, Co Monaghan, which has been running since 1996 and celebrates excellence in Irish dairy farming.

The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award has been awarded to Darran and Denise McKenna of Derrygasson, Co Monaghan, which has been running since 1996 and celebrates excellence in Irish dairy farming.

Fifth generation farmers, Darren and Denise, who won the best quality milk award, farm 105 cows in Derrygasson, with their four children; Daithí, Caragh, Micheál and Annie.

The winners were announced in Dublin today, October 3, with presentations to nine of Ireland’s top dairy farms by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. Winners were accompanied by their family and received a prize of €5,000 and the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards cup.

The runners up of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk awards was Tom, Mary & Michael Ryan, Co. Tipperary, Nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op.

The winners of the Business Innovation was Else Furney, Ballinagaragh, Kilbrittain, Bandon, Co. Cork, nominated by Barryroe Co Op.

The Data Management Award was won by Tom, Mary & Michael Ryan, Co. Tipperary , nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op.

The winners of the Development Award was Tim and Dan Crowley, Careys Cross, Clancoolbeg, Bandon, Co. Cork, nominated by Bandon Co Op.

The Healthy Herd Award was won to the McKenna Family, Derrygasson, Co.Monaghan, nominated by LacPatrick Dairies.