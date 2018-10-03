Farm Ireland
Fifth generation farmers named top milk producers

Catherine Hurley

The NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Award has been awarded to Darran and Denise McKenna of Derrygasson, Co Monaghan, which has been running since 1996 and celebrates excellence in Irish dairy farming.

Fifth generation farmers, Darren and Denise, who won the best quality milk award, farm 105 cows in Derrygasson, with their four children; Daithí, Caragh, Micheál and Annie.  

The winners were announced in Dublin today, October 3, with presentations to nine of Ireland’s top dairy farms by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed. Winners were accompanied by their family and received a prize of €5,000 and the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards cup.

The runners up of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk awards was Tom, Mary & Michael Ryan, Co. Tipperary, Nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op.

The winners of the Business Innovation was Else Furney, Ballinagaragh, Kilbrittain, Bandon, Co. Cork, nominated by Barryroe Co Op.

The Data Management Award was won by Tom, Mary & Michael Ryan, Co. Tipperary  , nominated by Centenary Thurles Co-op.

The winners of the Development Award was Tim and Dan Crowley, Careys Cross, Clancoolbeg, Bandon, Co. Cork, nominated by Bandon Co Op.

The Healthy Herd Award was won to the McKenna Family, Derrygasson, Co.Monaghan, nominated by LacPatrick Dairies.

The Best Protein Production was awarded to Liam and Dolores O'Donovan, Clohane, Skibbereen, Co. Cork, nominated by Drinagh.

The Best SCC award was won by John Patrick Keating & Family, Crobally, Old Parish, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford, nominated by Glanbia Ireland.

The Sustainability Award was won by John O'Shaughnessy, Ballynolan, Kildimo, Co. Limerick, nominated by Kerry Agribusiness.

The Best TBC award was won by Kevin Downing, Parkduv Farm Ltd, Farranastig, Whitechurch, Co. Cork, nominated by Dairygold Co-Op.

The Best Winter Milk award was won by John McTiernan, Mullaghavorneen, Co. Longford, nominated by Aurivo

The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said the awards are instrumental in recognising the huge passion, sacrifice and hard work that Irish farmers carry out 24/7 365 days a year to produce a high-quality product revered all over the world.

“Irish dairy produce has a superb reputation for quality in global markets. In Ireland, our green countryside is a tremendous asset because the pasture-based model of dairy farming is a vital ingredient for the success of Irish dairy produce all over the world,” Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC said.

Online Editors

