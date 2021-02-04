Farming

‘Fertiliser register’ linking sales to herd numbers on the cards – Department

Claire Mc Cormack

The Department of Agriculture is currently investigating the potential of establishing “a chemical fertiliser register” that would be linked to a farmer’s herd number when buying the product.

The measure is being considered in line with EU Green Deal objective to reduce fertiliser use on farms by 20pc over the next decade.

Jack Nolan senior inspector at the Department outlined the development during a presentation at the Fertilizer Association of Ireland’s spring meeting held online this week.

