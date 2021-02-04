‘Fertiliser register’ linking sales to herd numbers on the cards – Department

The Department of Agriculture is currently investigating the potential of establishing “a chemical fertiliser register” that would be linked to a farmer’s herd number when buying the product.

The measure is being considered in line with EU Green Deal objective to reduce fertiliser use on farms by 20pc over the next decade.

Jack Nolan senior inspector at the Department outlined the development during a presentation at the Fertilizer Association of Ireland’s spring meeting held online this week.

"Nitrogen sales have increased over the last number of years, but they haven’t increased uniformly across the country. We know we have legal limits for nitrogen and phosphorus and the majority of people comply with it – but some don’t.

"So what’s being investigated at the moment is the possibility of a chemical fertiliser register, so that when a farmer buys fertiliser it will be linked to his herd number,” said Mr Nolan.

Golden Vale

With this year’s Nitrates Derogation Review looming large, the inspector warned that consumer concern will firmly focus on the impact of nutrient loss on water quality in hotspot counties.

“Over the last number of years we have seen localised intensification in the Golden Vale. 50pc of the expansion in dairy cow numbers has taken place in Cork, Tipperary and Kilkenny – and that is having an impact on water quality.

"In the future, these actions will have to be targeted. There is no point asking someone in Roscommon or Mayo to cut back on fertiliser and expect that to have an impact in an area already very intensive. Targeted measures are going to be key,” he said.

Cracking down on slurry storage shortcomings is also on the Department’s radar.

“An awful lot of slurry was being spread over the closed period which points to a major issue with slurry storage. We’ve had an expansion is animal numbers, but people didn’t invest in the tanks so they are dumping the slurry.

"We need a huge push around investment in slurry storage...and proper enforcement of the regulations that we have.

"We have very good regulations, but we should be getting slurry out when conditions are right and using Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment.

"Ideally, all slurry in Ireland would be going out with LESS equipment and it would be going out early in the year,” he said.

Despite these significant challenges, it was nonetheless stated that there is “huge opportunity” around addressing nitrogen levels being applied.

“Luckily farmers are only operating at about 24pc nitrogen use efficiency and the aim should be to get that up into the mid-thirties by introducing clover, LESS and timing your nitrogen right.

"Just because the neighbour is going out with nitrogen application doesn’t mean you should too.

“9pc of the farmers in Ireland control 33pc of the bovine livestock, so there has been huge intensification, but these farmers have a lot to offer.

"We are in the top third in the EU regarding water quality, we want to improve on that and get a premium back to farmers.”