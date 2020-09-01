February calvings up 90pc on dairy farms in last decade, Teagasc report finds

The number of calvings in February on Irish dairy farms increased by almost 90pc in a decade, from 270,000 in 2010 to 510,000 in 2020.

That's according to Teagasc's George Ramsbottom, who in a recent paper in the Irish Veterinary Journal detailed how the rate of genetic improvement in dairy cow fertility is accelerating in the expanding national dairy herd.

He added that the combination of these two trends would change the nature of veterinary interventions required on Irish dairy farms in the coming years.

Ramsbottom noted that two significant factors contributed to the increased February calvings: firstly, a 50pc increase in the size of the national dairy herd and secondly, increased compactness of calving, from approximately 25pc of all calves born on Irish dairy farms in 2010 to an estimated 33pc in 2020.

"Undoubtedly, the improvement observed nationally in genetic merit for fertility is contributing substantially to the increased compactness of calving observed in the national dairy herd," he wrote.

He says the trend is creating workload challenges for farmers and vets, with periods of intense calving occurring in early spring.

"This is then being followed by a similarly intense period of calf rearing. Diseases such as coccidiosis or pneumonia can be especially challenging in such situations if they occur."

He also said problems associated with older cows such as lameness and incidence of milk fever may increase in the years ahead as cows remain in the herd for longer.

Ramsbottom also noted that cows with higher fertility tend to calve earlier in the calving season and this facilitates a longer interval between calving and breeding.

A further impact of increased fertility, according to Ramsbottom, is that the need for veterinary intervention to induce cyclicity will be reduced.





