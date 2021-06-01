Fears over grants for dairy investments

Almost €50m in grant aid was provided to dairy farmers under TAMS II for investments such as milk storage and cooling, in-parlour meal feeding systems and milking machines

Concerns are mounting that dairy investments may be deemed ineligible for grant aid under the next Common Agricultural Policy.

However, President of ICMSA Pat McCormack has said that he is alarmed and deeply concerned that the Department of Agriculture has not included dairy-related investments in its proposals for farm investment grants under CAP Post 2020.

As we went to print, the Department of Agriculture had not responded on the issue.

In a recent presentation to farm organisations, it's plans for a new on-farm investment scheme, the Department proposed grant aid will be provided for investments, including: environmental investments, animal welfare, nutrient storage, tillage farmers, young farmers, organics, farm safety. Dairy investments were not included in the presentations.

Given the heightened commentary around the environmental pressures attributed to dairy expansion, there are now concerns dairy investments will no longer be supported.

Pat McCormack has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, to confirm that this is not the case immediately.

Mr McCormack said that such an action would amount to a "deliberate hampering of Ireland's most successful and technical area of commercial farming".

He said he couldn’t fathom the logic behind such a move.

"If the idea behind this is the usual Green-inspired anti-dairy policy because of their mistaken belief that dairying is disproportionately emission-heavy, then the answer, surely, is more investment in modern equipment and storage, etc?” he said.

"The whole point of TAMS is the grant-aiding of modern low emissions plant and farm facilities, if dairying is removed then we're deliberately setting out to make our most technical and successful area of commercial farming less modern and sustainable. It's an absolutely bizarre and counter-productive logic.

He said that the measure would also have the effect of discriminating against those areas of the state where dairying is the primary farming concern.

"Dairying in Ireland is heavily geographic and located in specific areas: discriminating against dairying amounts to discriminating against specific areas and counties and there's no way around that," he said.