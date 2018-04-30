Farm Ireland
Father and son who converted from beef to dairy say robotic milking is 'less of a shock to the system'

Father and Son Ivan and Thomas with their DLF advisor John Enright on their farm in Rahan Co Offally
Claire Fox

Father and son farmers who converted from beef to dairy say robotics helped ease them in to dairying.

Ivan and David Thomas began converting their suckler herd on their 180 acre farm in Rahan, Co Offally last year.

They’re now milking a dairy herd of 102, consisting of mainly maiden heifers. David recently finished studying Animal Crop Production in UCD and he said he and his father decided to switch to dairying as they felt it would provide a better income for two people.

“From placement in college I liked dairying and felt it would make more sense for an income. We bought 50 maiden heifers last year and we bought four in calf heifers and we’ve 102 milking now today.

“Dairy cows are much more placid animals and I see dairy as being able to provide income for two people and don’t think a beef enterprise could do that no matter how well it’s run.

"We sold our suckler herd in the autumn and we kept all their weanlings and progeny and we’re going to fatten them in the winter and that will be the end of beef," said David.

David and Ivan built a new shed and after looking at different milking options they chose to incorporate two Lely robotic milking systems on their farm.

The robotic system provides the heifers with feed while they are being milked. The milk then travels on a pipe over the roof in to the bulk tank across the yard. The only job that the farmer has to worry about is changing milk filters.

While at the start it was difficult to entice the heifers in to the machine, David says it was easier with the maiden heifers as they hadn’t known any other system.

“It wasn’t as much as a shock for them. Some still only prefer going to one machine though,” he said.

According to the two men the robotic system allows for a more flexible working day and the cows are able to get in to their own routine and walk in to the barn when they need to be miked.

“It’s so hard to get labour these days, so that’s why we looked towards the robots. They come at their own pace, make their own track, there's very little lameness, they could spend an hour getting from field to shed but it’s all at their own pace," added David.

For Ivan who had been suckler farming all of his life, he said the biggest challenge for him was calf rearing.

"There’s a different lifestyle in the spring. The calf rearing was the biggest change and getting the heifers trained up on the robotics system. The robotics was less of a shock to the system for us I think,” he said.

The farmers are also part of the “More Milk with DLF” grass to milk programme with DLF seeds company. Located near the Bog of Allen, David and Ivan said the variable land type of peat and gravel deposits is their biggest challenge when it comes to growing grass.

With the help of DLF they hope to reseed up to half of their grass in the next three years and expand to milk 140 cows.

Online Editors

