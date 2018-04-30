Father and son who converted from beef to dairy say robotic milking is 'less of a shock to the system'

Father and son farmers who converted from beef to dairy say robotics helped ease them in to dairying.

Ivan and David Thomas began converting their suckler herd on their 180 acre farm in Rahan, Co Offally last year.

They’re now milking a dairy herd of 102, consisting of mainly maiden heifers. David recently finished studying Animal Crop Production in UCD and he said he and his father decided to switch to dairying as they felt it would provide a better income for two people. “From placement in college I liked dairying and felt it would make more sense for an income. We bought 50 maiden heifers last year and we bought four in calf heifers and we’ve 102 milking now today.

“Dairy cows are much more placid animals and I see dairy as being able to provide income for two people and don’t think a beef enterprise could do that no matter how well it’s run. "We sold our suckler herd in the autumn and we kept all their weanlings and progeny and we’re going to fatten them in the winter and that will be the end of beef," said David.