LABOUR COSTS A starting wage for an experienced dairy hand is currently in the range €600-€700 per week gross. Typically, this will be exclusive of benefits-in-kind such as meals.

On top of this, employer's PRSI will add a further 10.75pc or €64.50 to €75.25 per week. So, an employee earning say €650 per week will cost €720 including employer's PRSI amounting to a gross cost of €37,433 per annum.

If the employer is a sole trader paying tax at the high rate, the net cost of the employee could be as little as €17,968 as a result of savings in tax, PRSI and USC. Accordingly, if you can locate a suitable employee, the net cost may be quite manageable. However, the task of locating an employee may pale into insignificance when compared to coping with the regulations and obligations placed upon an employer.

Firstly, you have to register as an employer with Revenue which requires filing periodic returns including the payment of any taxes due in respect of that employment. Secondly, detailed records of pay and hours worked are required by the Workplace Relations Commission which may come to inspect such records at any time.

Clients of mine who have undergone such inspections would consider a cross-compliance inspection a doddle by comparison and as everybody knows cross-compliance inspections are no picnic. A further point worth mentioning is that many employers do not appear to be aware of the fact that they are obliged to provide a payslip or statement of pay to every employee with each payment of wages.

If wages are paid by credit transfer, the payslip should be given to the employee as soon as possible after the credit transfer has taken place. WORKING HOURS The maximum number of hours that an employee should work in an average working week is 48 hours. This working week average should be calculated over a four- (or possibly six) month period.

This permits a degree of flexibility as it simply would not be feasible for a farm worker to confine his/her working day to say nine hours at certain times of year. The Workplace Relations Committee requires that strict records are kept in order that the employee's daily work hours can be checked on inspection. HOLIDAYS

All employees, whether they are full-time, part-time, temporary or casual, earn annual leave entitlements from the time they start work. Full-time employees are entitled to four weeks paid annual leave per leave year. The employer determines the timing of an employee's annual leave, taking into consideration work and personal requirements and should consult him/her in advance.

Pay for the leave must be given in advance and calculated at the employee's normal weekly rate. From August 1, 2015, workers can accrue annual leave when they are on long-term sick leave. In other words, the days they are out sick are included with the days they have worked in arriving at their holiday entitlement.

EMPLOYERS' OBLIGATIONS AND WORKER'S RIGHTS An employer has certain obligations which he owes to his employee. The employee also has certain rights which he is legally entitled to and there is a substantial body of legislation in place to protect the worker's rights. While a full contract of employment is not obligatory, nevertheless every employee must be given written terms and conditions of their employment within two months of commencing employment. The term and conditions must include items such as the rate of pay or method of calculating pay, the frequency of pay, hours of work, including overtime, paid leave (other than paid sick leave), incapacity to work due to sickness, notice periods etc. REDUNDANCY

An employee in insurable employment who is employed for two continuous years or more is entitled to statutory redundancy amounting to two week's pay for each year of continuous service between the ages of 16 and 66 (a week's pay is subject to a ceiling of €600) plus one further week's pay. A week's pay is calculated by adding together gross weekly wage, average regular overtime and benefits in kind. Employers are not entitled to a rebate of any redundancy paid. So, for example, where a worker who was employed for five years currently earning €700 per week is made redundant, the cost of making him/her redundant will be €6,600. UNFAIR DISMISSAL An employee who works for eight hours per week or more and is employed for a year or more is entitled to claim unfair dismissal if he should be dismissed or should the conditions of work be made so difficult that he or she feels obliged to leave. Dismissal must be justified on grounds of one or more of the following causes:

* the capability, competence or qualifications of the employee * the redundancy of the employee * the fact that continuation of the employment would contravene another statutory requirement that there were other substantial grounds for dismissal. Should unfair dismissal be proven, redress could be in the form of reinstating the person in their old job, or reinstating them in an alternative job that the adjudicating bodies consider reasonable, or, providing financial compensation to a maximum of two years' pay.

SOURCING LABOUR It would not be entirely accurate to say that the labour market has dried up but it is certainly severely strained. In the past decade, eastern Europe provided a pipeline of good labour but this has lessened considerably. Graduates are emerging from Teagasc courses such as the Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management and while some of these are coming on stream many are returning to their home farms. There are experienced workers out there but to secure their services will require an attractive package along with perks such as a bonus scheme and, increasingly, accommodation especially in the case of foreign workers. Martin O'Sullivan is the author of the ACA Farmers Handbook. He is a partner in O'Sullivan Malone and Company, accountants and registered auditors; www.som.ie

