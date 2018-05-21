Farmers worried about fallout from 'cow dung' court case

A MAJOR talking point in the County Limerick, and indeed, national farming community in the last week has been the result of a court case in Kilmallock.

As reported last week, a dairy farmer was fined €300 for permitting dung/urine to be left on a road in Limerick .

He pleaded not guilty but the judge convicted him of the offence. The garda prosecution occurred after a motorbike rider had an accident at the location where the farmer’s cows cross.

The garda said there was a “considerable amount of earth on the roadway” and it had “thickened”. “It was very slippy on that section. I took photographs,” said the garda, who contacted the farmer in question.