Farmers worried about fallout from 'cow dung' court case
A MAJOR talking point in the County Limerick, and indeed, national farming community in the last week has been the result of a court case in Kilmallock.
As reported last week, a dairy farmer was fined €300 for permitting dung/urine to be left on a road in Limerick .
He pleaded not guilty but the judge convicted him of the offence.
The garda prosecution occurred after a motorbike rider had an accident at the location where the farmer’s cows cross.
The garda said there was a “considerable amount of earth on the roadway” and it had “thickened”.
“It was very slippy on that section. I took photographs,” said the garda, who contacted the farmer in question.
The solicitor argued that there was no proof the dung came from his client’s animals but the judge didn’t agree. Appeal papers and recognisance were lodged in court.
Limerick ICMSA chair, Tom Blackburn, who coincidentally also farms in Effin, said a number of farmers have spoken to him about the case.