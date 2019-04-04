Farmers paying 'crazy' prices for dairy stock

Farmers are paying up to €1,800/hd for freshly-calved dairy replacements as milk suppliers look to continue to grow cow numbers.

Farmers are paying up to €1,800/hd for freshly-calved dairy replacements as milk suppliers look to continue to grow cow numbers.

Brisk demand for good quality dairy stock has seen exceptional prices paid over the last month for calved heifers and young cows, as well as for bulling heifers.

Prices for calved heifers range from €1,300 to €1,800/hd, with EBI and genetics dictating the sale values.

Barney O'Connell of Listowel Mart described the current market for dairy stock as "crazy".

He said the bulk of the calved heifers at last week's sale sold from €1,400 to €1,700/hd, but a top price of €1,790 was paid.

"The prices depended on the heifers, and their figures for EBI and fat and protein, and milk yield. Different people have different tastes," Mr O'Connell explained.

It was a similar story in Corrin Mart where mart manager Sean Leahy said quality replacement stock were "very dear" and prices ranged from €1,400-1,800/hd for first-calvers, second calvers and third-calvers.

Mature cows ranged in price from €800 to €1,300 depending on their age, Mr Leahy added.