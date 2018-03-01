Farmers face power cuts and disruptions to milk collections

Farmers around the country are facing tough working conditions as power cuts hit many counties and at dairy processors say milk collections will be affected by the weather.

A Status Red alert has been issued for the entire country and people have been urged to remain indoors from 4pm today until at least noon tomorrow.

The army is being called out in Longford to clear local roads and dairy processors are warning that there will be disruptions to milk collections as some roads are impassable with snow and ice. Not since 1982 has the country been struck with such force by Mother Nature, as Storm Emma clashes with Arctic winds. It will cause heavy snowfall and gusts of up to 110kmh, resulting in "zero-visibility".

A meeting of the LacPatrick emergency response team on Thursday morning decided that staff at the Monaghan Town site will finish work at 2pm and the site will not be open on Friday. Ian Hamilton Group Logistics Manager at LacPatrick said milk will now be collected on a case-by-case basis.