Farmers could hit jackpot after Kerry Group ruling

The arbitration ruling also stated that both sides must now negotiate furthe
The arbitration ruling also stated that both sides must now negotiate furthe
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

An arbitration process which is understood to have ruled in favour of Kerry Co-op suppliers in a milk-price dispute with Kerry Group plc could see farmers receive significant top-up payments.

The row arose as Kerry's commitment to pay a 'leading milk price' on a 'like-for-like basis' came into question in 2015.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Kerry Group offered a payment of 1.75c/l to resolve the dispute in 2017, but this was rejected by the milk suppliers, and an arbitration process ensued last year.

According to local farmers, the arbitrator ruled that the West Cork milk price must be included in any comparison.

Kerry Group had argued against this, stating that as Carbery Group processed milk on behalf of the four West Cork co-ops, it wasn't a 'like-for-like' comparison.

The arbitration ruling also stated that both sides must now negotiate further.

A spokesperson for Kerry Group told the Farming Independent that the Plc needs time to review the findings of the document before it took any further steps.

While it is believed that the arbitration ruling is valid for the calendar year of 2015, some suppliers have questioned whether there will be implications for farmers for the years following 2015.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

It remains to be seen whether farmers will benefit from the ruling in the long run.

Some Kerry suppliers believe the dispute will drag on for a number of years, with one supplier saying he is "not counting on getting any money from the ruling", while another said "the only winner from the dispute will be solicitors".

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Dairy

False economy: Teagasc's Dr Joe Patton says “calving pattern should be an outcome of defined planning and not a consequence of poor herd fertility

Split calving ‘subsidising poor fertility’ on farms
File photo

Are you making the most of this bumper year for grass growth?
Eamon Sheehan pictured on his farm in Cuffesgrange Co.Kilkenny. Picture Dylan Vaughan

'Switching to dairy has provided great opportunities and a constant cashflow'
Business Minister Heather Humphreys with the head of Danone Dairy Ireland, James Bruce. Photo: Maxwells

Danone wins accolade for green, social commitment
File photo

Ornua's PPI falls despite farmers' call that Irish co-ops are 'falling behind EU...
Stock image.

Dairygold launches guarantee that all of its milk is sourced from grass-fed...
Savings: Dairy farmers can make substantial savings on their energy costs at every point of the milking cycle by switching from day to night billing and looking at improving the efficiency of coolers, vacuum pumps and lighting

Switching from day to night rate electricity rates can save dairy farmers...


Top Stories

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (AP)

Levelling of payments across Europe offers new threat to farmers
John Gibbons from An Taisce. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Dairygold under fire on grass-fed campaign
Protesters outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Martin Coughlan: Protests start to bite as kill falls back to just over...
Solutions: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will try to find ‘common ground’ in talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA

No-deal Brexit to spark rural recession as cities prosper
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Dublin

Minister dismisses post-Brexit proposal for agrifood as 'insufficient' to...
Stock image.

Serious Limerick fish kill started in Cork farm
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed

Supermarket warehouses new target of beef protests