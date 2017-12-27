How this Tipp dairy farmer developed a modern dairy unit to milk over 200 cows on a leased farm

Future plans Bill plans to expand his herd to around 300 cows over the next couple of years and he says this will be achieved without any additional expenditure on facilities within the farmyard.

"The point we are making on this farm is that it is possible to invest in cows at an economic level that does not put financial pressure long term into the system. If you want to upgrade in time, you can have that option.

"I see no point in going for a Ferrari style unit, if a more modest investment will do the job just as well.

I have seen systems on dairy farms that were so sophisticated that the farmers did not know how to use them, and a lot of money was spent that was not necessary to do the job. My attitude is keep it simple," he said. The day-to-day operation is run by farm manager, Graham Swanton, who finds that throughput of 140/cow/hour, inclusive of the washing up time, very workable.

"It is a grass based system and labour efficiency is very important. Ease of management of large numbers with smooth cow flow and simplicity" is what the chosen system is delivering, he says. Getting the layout right

Bill's agricultural advisor, Pat Clarke, puts a lot of emphasis on getting the layout right when planning the farmyard. "From a milking parlour point of view seriously think about cow flow," he told farmers attending the Teagasc event which took in three expanding dairy farms in south Tipperary. "This parlour is in use 300 days each year, which is 600 milkings requiring a smooth flow. In laying out the parlour you want to eliminate as much work as possible because with a large herd you don't want problems with the cow flow leaving you with more work to do."

"There are three areas that need to be looked at. The existing site where the parlour is. Do you expand and develop that site or like this farmyard go to a different location within the farmyard, if that is appropriate. The third consideration is going to a green field, adjacent to the farmyard or a different position," he added. "The first thing to do is have a look at a map of the farm and get a clear picture of where the milking parlour is in relation to the farm. If you are going for development within the existing yard or buildings you have to be satisfied that it is being planned so that it reduces work. "You have to consider who you are planning the parlour for and how well will it be suited to them, yourself, your own family, a future generation and will it be a nice place for someone coming in to work on the farm," he stressed.



For Stories Like This and More

Download the FarmIreland App



Indo Farming