Farm organisations ‘welcome’ High Court ‘green light’ on Glanbia cheese plant

Farm organisations have welcomed the result of a High Court judicial review that found in favour of Glanbia Ireland’s plans to proceed with its €140m cheese facility in Belview, Co. Kilkenny.

While a decision on the judicial review – pursued by An Taisce on environmental grounds – had not been expected until June, ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the decision has provided “much needed clarification”.

He urged all parties to the matter to “now accept” that the facility will go ahead in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“ICMSA respects any party’s right to object, but we hope that the High Court decision will be accepted.

"The more immediate aspect of this whole question now becomes Glanbia’s Peak Production Supply Management Programme with its restrictions on farmer supplies.

"That very questionable policy was introduced on foot of the non-progression of the Belview plant. Now that we can assume that the plant will proceed, we await Glanbia’s announcement on relaxations to the proposed restrictions.”

The farm leader said the delay due to the High Court challenge is costing family farms across the Glanbia catchment dearly and undermining their viability.

“Farmers are becoming more environmentally sustainable, but that has to go hand-in-hand with economic sustainability. The Belview plant is an integral part of that and hopefully we’ll see construction of the new plant commencing as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Responsibility

IFA president Tim Cullinan also welcomed the judgment of the High Court to uphold the decision by An Bord Pleanála to allow Glanbia build a cheese plant in Belview.

In a statement he said: “This is a significant development and it allows Glanbia to diversify and seek new markets for our quality milk.”

The farm leader added that lengthy court battles “were not the ideal setting” for discussions about the future of our agri-food industry.

IFA dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said farmers are “acutely aware” of their responsibility towards the environment, but said they need sustainable incomes in order to contribute to climate action.

“We are willing to engage with anybody who wants to put forward their views on the sustainable development of our sector. I would invite An Taisce to meet with IFA to discuss this project and its value to the rural economy,” he said.

