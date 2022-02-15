Farm leaders wary of organic dairy switch

Farm leaders remain unconvinced about the financial viability of full-time dairy farmers switching from conventional to organic production systems.

The Department of Agriculture is said to be targeting commercial dairy farmers through significant proposed amendments to the €21m Organic Farming Scheme due to reopen this week.

Under the changes, the area at which farmers will receive higher payment has been increased from 60ha to 70ha, while the stocking rate required to make areas eligible has been amended from 0.5LUs/ha to 0.15LUs/ha, with more intensively stocked farmers to receive priority access.

An IFA spokesperson said any farmer considering organic farming should look carefully at what’s involved.

“The costs of adapting their enterprise and converting to organic production have to be closely examined,” said the spokesperson.

“While a significant budget within the next CAP budget has been allocated, any farmer exploring the organic option should also research the market that’s available for what they produce.

Concerned

“We would be concerned if the market was oversupplied, the premium attached to organic dairy would slip.”

ICMSA’s Denis Drennan said for full-time dairy farmers, the conversion payment (up to €220/ha during conversion and €170/ha when organic status is achieved) was “not adequate” to cover production losses that would be incurred.

“Organic farming is undoubtedly working for some, but there’s a degree of ‘putting the cart before the horse’.

“The budget for organics has multiplied five-fold from €10m to €50m. Has the demand gone up by a similar factor? If it hasn’t, there’s going to be trouble ahead because we already have some farmers with organic costs receiving commodity prices.

“We’re not convinced the minimum stocking rate of 0.15LUs/ha is commercially realistic for organic dairy or beef; there can sometimes be a fine line between organics and hobby, and we think that kind of stocking density errs on the hobby side.”