Extreme weather expert involved in review of Greenfield farm after animal deaths during Storm

A Canadian expert, who has experience of extreme weather conditions on farms, has been hired to review the operations at the Greenfield farm in Kilkenny after a number of animals died during Storm Emma.

The Greenfield farm is a partnership between Teagasc and a number of farming entities including Glanbia, Irish Farmers Journal Trust and a private farm family.

The aim of the to demonstrate that a new entrant to dairying could establish a farm that would be sustainable in economic terms at a relatively low cost.

However, earlier this year, during Storm Emma, concerns were raised after a number of animals died on the farm.

Addressing the Public Accounts Committee this week Teagasc Director Gerry Boyle said two cows and six calves were lost at a Kilkenny facility when the ‘Beast from the East’ and Storm Emma hit Ireland.

On the Greenfield farm animals are kept in roofless cubicles on a special concrete pad.

At the time it was reported that at one point, snow drifts of a metre covered the roofless cubicles in Kilkenny as staff worked around the clock in an effort to protect the exposed animals from the elements.

Prof Boyle said the partners on the project have commissioned a review chaired by a former Secretary of the Department of Agriculture.