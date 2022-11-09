Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Extreme heat is stressing cows, imperiling global dairy supply

A cow at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg Expand
A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg Expand
Fans installed in a barn to keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg Expand
Fans keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg Expand
Misting machines keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg Expand
A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg Expand

Close

A cow at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

A cow at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Fans installed in a barn to keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Fans installed in a barn to keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Fans keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Fans keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Misting machines keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Misting machines keep the cattle cool at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

A dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

/

A cow at a dairy farm in Porterville, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Scorching temperatures are impeding milk production and withering the crops that cattle eat — dynamics that could contribute to shortages or price increases. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Elizabeth Elkin and Pratik Parija

Heat and drought are inflicting perilous strain on dairy cows across the globe, drying up their milk production and threatening the long-term global supply of everything from butter to baby formula.

Volumes of dairy are forecast to sink by nearly half a million metric tons this year in major exporter Australia as farmers exit the industry after years of pressure from heat waves. In India, small-scale farmers are contemplating investing in cooling equipment they'd have to stretch to afford. And producers in France had to pause making one type of high-quality cheese when parched fields left grass-fed cows with nowhere to graze.

Most Watched

Privacy