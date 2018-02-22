Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 22 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

EU sells just 4,000t of intervention milk powder stocks, out of 99,000t offered - sources

No SMP has been put into intervention since September.
No SMP has been put into intervention since September.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The European Commission is understood to have sold over 4,000t of skimmed milk powder from its intervention stocks in its latest tender.

EU sources have said that the Commission sold 4,337t of SMP out of intervention this morning with the minimum price accepted understood to be €1,100/t. This was down from €1,190 accepted in the previous tender.

It is understood the total volume available for sale was 99,116t.

There are now approximately 376,000t of skimmed milk powder in public intervention stocks, effectively overhanging the EU skimmed milk powder market.

The Department if Agriculture and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed engaged at Council of Ministers meetings and directly with the Commission on recent measures to limit further stockpiling of skimmed milk powder in 2018 without due justification, including the Commission's proposal to reduce the fixed-price ceiling to zero.

Minsiter Creed said he strongly argued that this measure should be specified as for 2018 only to avoid setting a precedent for the longer term.

He said this point was accepted and agreed in the final version of the measure as adopted by the Council.

“I have clearly stated previously, at Council of Ministers meetings and elsewhere, that it is imperative that the Commission remains vigilant in monitoring the market and that it have contingencies in place in the event of market volatility re-emerging, particularly in relevant markets, particularly the raw milk, butter and skimmed milk powder markets.

Also Read

“In common with the vast majority of EU member states where dairy production is of significance, I recognised that the current position on existing stocks could not be allowed to persist indefinitely and that there is general acceptance that doing nothing is not an option,” he said.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

File photo

Welfare measures to ban sales of newborn calves

Dairygold announces its January milk price
Fintan Rice converted the family farm in Fethard, Co Tipperary, to organic 20 years ago and switched to OAD in 2014. Photo: John D Kelly

Why this Organic dairy farmer has no regrets about switching to once...
Pictured at the launch of Leanfarm, a pioneering training programme rolled out to all Dairygold suppliers are Geraldine and Liam Herlihy, Hill View Farm. Picture: Miki Barlok

How these dairy farmers have reduced the number of hours they need to work
Spring grazing is all about managing the deficit

Waiting for the weather to pick up - Do we need to be patient, or do we...

Lakeland Dairies and Kerry Group set January milk price
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

Spreading fertiliser in February can help slash winter feed costs


Top Stories

Pat Smith (left) former IFA General Secretary and Eddie Downey, former IFA President.

Dispute over IFA's former Chief's €2m exit package settled outside High Court
Photo: Brian Farrell

Concern as new figures reveal 900 lambs/day rejected by slaughter...
Ireland must support the growing of bio-energy crops such as Miscanthus

'Historic day' - Midland farmers to be encouraged to grow biomass crops as...
Fertiliser imported into Ireland last autumn was the highest in three years.

Proposal to introduce VAT on fertiliser could add €35m to Government...
Image: Sportsfile

Freezing winds from Scandinavia and Siberia to hold Ireland in icy grip
Retaining PI cattle presents a significant disease risk to the natal herd for neighbouring farms

Northern farmers reach agreement to ban PI cattle from slaughter plants
Stock Picture

'Next time it will be the back of your head' farmer told after tractor...