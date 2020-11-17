EPA licences for intensive dairy were mooted back in May

A senior Department official raised the possibility of intensively stocked dairy farms requiring an EPA licence as far back as May.

Last week the Farming Independent reported that the possible introduction of integrated pollution (IPC) licences on intensive dairy farms was “floated” in a recent meeting between the Department and IFA.

IFA dismissed the report as a “kite-flying exercise”.

However, Jack Nolan, a senior inspector at the Department of Agriculture, told a Teagasc webinar that there will be “more requirements” of highly stocked farmers that don’t avail of the derogation — particularly those exporting slurry — to come under the 170kg/ha/year limit of nitrogen from livestock manure.

“If you’re a pig farmer or a poultry farmer you are subject to IPC [Integrated Pollution Control] licence, and not many, but there are some, very intensive (other) farms in Ireland that have gone over,” he said.

“We think of the average (dairy) farm now at 100 cows, but if you have 300/400/500 cows, are you an average farmer? And should you be treated the same as someone with 100 cows or should you have different requirements?

"That is something we are going to look at as well.”

IPC licences — granted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — aim to prevent/reduce water pollution, air pollution and waste.

Nolan also outlined evidence-based trends on dairy intensification over recent years including: cow numbers, derogation uptake, farm-related nitrogen losses to water — plus, impact of extreme weather events.

Since the abolition of milk quotas in 2015 there has been “a significant increase” in dairy cow numbers, but it has not taken place equally across the country, he said, which is something the European Commission will look at when it comes to Ireland negotiating a derogation.

“About a third of the increase has taken place in Tipperary and Cork alone,” Nolan said. “There are now more dairy cows in Cork than in the six counties of Northern Ireland — this has to have an impact on the environment.

“If you keep pouring in fertiliser — slurry or dung or farmyard manure — and using chemical fertiliser, there is a limit.

"Teagasc research shows we can apply up to 250kg/ha/year of nitrogen from livestock manure, plus the required chemical. But unfortunately some farmers must not be complying with the regulations and with the limits.

“It’s important not to blanket blame all farmers, or to say 'agriculture is responsible for this'. But there is a small cohort within agriculture that need to improve dramatically and that would have a significant effect on water quality in Ireland.

“It’s this kind of information the commission will be using. They will say ‘you have expanded over the last number of years, it’s predicted you are going to expand further, what impact is that having on water quality?'”

Jenny Deakin, EPA catchment unit manager, told the Farming Independent that nitrogen loads to the marine environment have increased by an average of 24pc since the lowest mark in 2013.

“Typically, hotspots are where the most intensive farming goes on and they dictate overall water quality. So, you have a wicked storm,” she said.

The IFA has denied that the possible use of IPC licensing on intensive dairy farms was floated during a recent meeting with the Department regarding the nitrates derogation review.

“Any such proposal would be rejected by the IFA. It would be tantamount to using a sledge hammer to break a nut,” it stated.