EPA licences for intensive dairy were mooted back in May

Senior Department inspector did raise possibility — despite IFA comments

There are now more dairy cows in Cork than in the six counties of Northern Ireland, according to Jack Nolan, a senior inspector at the Department of Agriculture Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

A senior Department official raised the possibility of intensively stocked dairy farms requiring an EPA licence as far back as May.

Last week the Farming Independent reported that the possible introduction of integrated pollution (IPC) licences on intensive dairy farms was “floated” in a recent meeting between the Department and IFA.

IFA dismissed the report as a “kite-flying exercise”.

Privacy