EPA licence mooted for intensive dairy farms

Intensive dairy farmers may have to get a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in order to keep their nitrates derogation.

The introduction of integrated pollution control (IPC) licences on intensive dairy farms has been “floated” as a possible measure to tackle growing concern over nitrates concentrations in heavily stocked regions.

The Farming Independent understands that the potential requirement was suggested in recent discussions between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) on the upcoming nitrates derogation review.

IPC licencing – granted by the EPA – has been a requirement on intensive pig and poultry operations, over a certain scale, since 1996 and is considered a robust defence to breaches of water pollution, air pollution and waste management legislation.

Current procedures for IPC licencing include: a fee payable to the EPA; newspaper publication of site notice; access to information on emissions/activity and how it will be monitored/controlled.

Licences can be granted for more than three years and are subject to review. Under such licences the EPA has power to inspect activities to ensure compliance and penalties can be imposed where breaches are found.

A department source said: “The EPA and IPC licence had been floated to raise awareness; but there is no position yet on whether it should apply or not.

“It was just pointed out that if this was a different industry that kept intensifying, there are limits to how far you can go without the EPA becoming involved from a licencing process.

“It’s to protect our water quality which is going in the wrong direction. No matter what people say, a large proportion of that is attributable to agriculture.

“Agriculture is not a laboratory, if you put out fertiliser you are going to lose part of it. It shouldn’t be that the environment is going to be continuously damaged because people are intensifying,” the source said.

The Department has warned that the upcoming review of the nitrates derogation will be challenging due to the recently published EPA Water Quality in Ireland 2013-18 report; increased EU and national targets on climate change; and the EU Green Deal’s farm to fork and biodiversity strategies.

The current nitrates regulation – which is considered very important to the country from an economic standpoint — is in place until the end of 2021.

There are 7,000 farmers in derogation stocked at up to 250kg/ha/year of nitrogen from livestock manure. However, there is also 5,000 other farmers with high stocking rates that export slurries to come under the 170kg/ha/year limit, rather than applying for a derogation.

Between these two cohorts comprises a third of the bovine livestock herd in Ireland – mostly based in the dairy strongholds of the south and south east regions.

Derogation farms must use Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment, apply lime and fence watercourses at a distance of 1.5m. From January 1, 2021, those 5,000 farmers exporting slurries will also have to adhere to the same practices.

The excretion rate for the average dairy cow will also increase from 85kg to 89kg of nitrogen from January 1, 2021.

“In fairness derogation farmers do more than other farmers do, but there is a balancing act between what more can they do that is realistic and that they can still make money.

“It’s the speed of change. The efficiency gains we are making on breeding and fertiliser use are being superceded by ongoing expansion.

“All these intensive farmers are going to be treated the same whether they are in derogation or not,” the source said.

The Department of Agriculture will hold a public consultation period this month, where submissions will be sought on the review of the Nitrates Derogation.

Ireland’s Nitrates Expert Group comprises officials from the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, Teagasc and the EPA.