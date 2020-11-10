Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

EPA licence mooted for intensive dairy farms

Environment watchdog may be given nitrates derogation role

Intensive dairy farms may need an integrated pollution control (IPC) licence to keep their nitrates derogation, under plans being 'floated' Expand

Close

Intensive dairy farms may need an integrated pollution control (IPC) licence to keep their nitrates derogation, under plans being 'floated'

Intensive dairy farms may need an integrated pollution control (IPC) licence to keep their nitrates derogation, under plans being 'floated'

Intensive dairy farms may need an integrated pollution control (IPC) licence to keep their nitrates derogation, under plans being 'floated'

Claire Mc Cormack

Intensive dairy farmers may have to get a licence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in order to keep their nitrates derogation.

The introduction of integrated pollution control (IPC) licences on intensive dairy farms has been “floated” as a possible measure to tackle growing concern over nitrates concentrations in heavily stocked regions.

The Farming Independent understands that the potential requirement was suggested in recent discussions between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) on the upcoming nitrates derogation review.

Privacy