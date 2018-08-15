Empty cows getting their 'leaving certs' as drought bites

The tail of the drought continues on dairy farms in the southeast and midlands.

The tail of the drought continues on dairy farms in the southeast and midlands.

The contrasts in challenges experienced by farmers in different parts of the country are phenomenal. Dairy farmers in the north and west coasts have seen an excellent recovery with land set aside for second and third cuts of silage.

The scenario is radically different on farms in the south and east. You can sense the anxiety among farmers as you conduct an assessment of reproductive performance in their herd.

An analogy can be made to the impact of Leaving Cert results received by families this week. Tough decisions have to be made on the basis of pregnancy data.

Many cows will have their passports stamped with a 'leaving cert'.

The significant difference this year is the timing and scale of culls. Normally, this would be a time of year when cows produce milk cost efficiently from grazed grass.

Cows for culling would normally leave the farm at the end of their lactation in November and December.

In contrast, there have been no 'leaving certs' for dairy farmers. Many have postponed their annual holidays. The Farm Relief Service report significant cancellations in bookings for holiday staff.