Embryonic death rate is a growing concern for dairy herds

Water is an integral element of our dairy industry. The current drought is having enormous adverse effects on livestock welfare and putting a lot of stress placed on farm families.

Milk production has dropped dramatically and the incidence of later foetal death has increased. This will ultimately increase the number of empty cows at the end of this breeding season.

Farmers are now faced with the challenges of managing daily herds where grazed grass was the sole ingredient of the diet to one where grazed grass has to be rationed and dietary supplementation of concentrates and silage is the norm.

Aside from this is the need for water by the cow in a high temperature environment. The demand for water increases dramatically in line with the humidity index.

As herd sizes increased over the past number of years there has been a concurrent upgrade in water supply and size of water troughs on farms. The current heat wave has clearly shown the implications of inadequate water supply on some farms.

Farmers have to now contend with the need to get cows in calf while milk production drops because of either inadequate water supply or reduced nutritional intake. Our scanning records for the past month have revealed a dramatic increase in later embryonic deaths.

Embryo mortality beyond day 34 of gestation is primarily associated with either cows carrying twins or infectious diseases such as Neosporin or BVD.

The current drought has increased the stress load on cows and, with water supply being inadequate on many farms, the animals' immune systems have been compromised as a consequence. This has resulting in diseases such as Neospora and IBR becoming more active in herds. These diseases will kill foetuses beyond day 34 of gestation. Scanning records reveal that this feature of later foetal death only occurred among cows bred after May 20, which points to drought-related stressors.