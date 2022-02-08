‘Elephant in the room’ at crunch dairy talks

What signal to give dairy farmers ahead of this year’s breeding season was “the elephant in the room” at crunch industry talks to cap dairy emissions yesterday.

Concerns were also raised over how any measures arising from the talks would be funded, with one source at the meeting highlighting that “public good measures must come with public funding”.

Another described the meeting as “a very open discussion” and that “in an ideal scenario, it will be a voluntary position” that farmers face.

However, they also questioned where funding would come from and the implications on the sector if voluntary measures are not successful.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio following the meeting, chairman Prof Gerry Boyle said while he hadn’t ruled out reductions in livestock numbers, any measures agreed by the group would be voluntary and that “imposition” of measures would not work and that solutions should be found from “within the farm gate”.

The group has been tasked to provide an initial report to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue by the end of March setting out how emissions associated with the dairy sector can be stabilised, and then reduced, with a final plan to be submitted by the end of Quarter Two, 2022.

However, sources close to the discussions told the Farming Independent that emissions from the dairy sector, if not checked, are expected to rise for the next two years.

It is expected future meetings will tackle the tougher and more politically sensitive issue of how emissions are stabilised in the short term.

With dairy herd numbers expected to increase further this breeding season, one source said this concern “was not touched during the meeting”, adding “it was an unsaid elephant in the room”.

Another source suggested that Glanbia’s Voluntary Peak Supply Reduction Scheme could serve as a template for the whole sector as a means of capping emissions.

However, in a statement after the meeting, the ICMSA said its starting position in the talks were that it rejects “State restrictions” on the dairy sector.

But it said it is prepared to give Prof Boyle the room to “explore the options” where those are based on “incorporating the momentum that is already evident around science, genetics and change of practice”.

“What we can’t have is uninformed and agri-illiterate groups jumping in now and ‘demanding’ that the science step aside in favour of their crude and self-defeating obsession with a simplistic head-count,” ICMSA president Pat McCormack said.

In a statement ahead of the meeting, Macra na Feirme national president John Keane said any roadmap must provide for growth in the family farm model which he said “over 99pc of Irish farms are based upon”.

Keane also said the livestock sector as a whole needs a plan that provides certainty for young farmers and new entrants into the future.

It comes as IFA president Tim Cullinan met with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, after which he said the Fine Gael leader was “clear that there has been no discussion at Government level about restricting output at farm level in any sector”.

“IFA is totally opposed to any imposed limits on production,” Cullinan said.

