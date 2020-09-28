Early scanning shows in-calf rates of 90pc

EARLY scanning results suggest in-calf rates of 90pc in cows, according to a number of scanners and AI technicians.

Dan Duignan a scanner and AI technician operating in North Tipperary said that while the drought early in the summer may have caused some embryonic loss, in general conception rates to first service was good.

“Cows are showing an in-calf rate of 85pc and heifers are near 90pc in-calf. Conception rate to first service is 70pc,” he said.

“Farmers will be happy with these returns. The heat in early summer might have caused some losses which may have impacted the results but it was nothing unusual.”

He also said the good results are down to better heat detection and the increased use of heat detection technology.

John McDaniel, a scanner operating in Cavan, said that around 90pc of cows scanned so far are in-calf and it is even higher in some individual cases. “In general it has been a good year for conception rates, on average 10pc of cows are empty but this can be as low as 5-6pc on some farms.”

John says that heifers have performed well this year, with 93-94pc of heifers returning in-calf.

Gerard Murphy who is an AI technician and pregnancy scanner in south Kilkenny, Wexford and south Wicklow said that 10-12pc of cows are empty, although there was some variation between herds.

“Some farms have gotten 100pc in-calf and some other herds can be up to 20pc empty, it depends on the management of the herd.”

Heifers are returning better in-calf rate than cows, according to Gerard.

“Heifers are around 5pc empty. This is similar to other years where heifers have better scans than cows.”

However, Dr Dan Ryan who runs Reprodoc, a fertility management consultancy, says he has found that empty rates this year are higher than this, especially in herds that produce higher volumes of milk.

“In herds that produce up to 7,000 litres, empty rates are averaging around 11pc. However, as volume increases so does the empty rate. Herds producing over 7,000 litres are showing empty rates of over 16pc.”

He said that this empty rate is in line with results from previous years.

“These numbers are typical of an average year. By and large there isn’t much variation in empty rates on a yearly basis”.

Online Editors