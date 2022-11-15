Eamon O’Connell: 4 simple things to help ensure successful drying-off

The more haste, the less speed. My grandmother used to say this quite a lot and, as a youngster, I remember disregarding the advice — it just didn’t make any sense to me.

Surely if I hurried up, I’d get things done quicker. Now I know there is a lot of merit to the statement. Only this week, I was castrating some weanlings and I was under pressure for time. I was down to the last few and they all had some sedation on board.

The smallest fella, however, was still a little too lively for my liking. As the farmer held the tail (he couldn’t have been doing the job any better I might add), I had second thoughts. I gently placed my hand high up on the weanling’s rump, whereby he duly leaned forward and let fly, narrowly missing my hand.

If I had given in to my hurry, I would have been in behind him and duly have woken up in A&E. He promptly got more sedation and anaesthetic, along with his hind leg being tied to the crush bar.

We got the squeezing finished, maybe not as quickly as I would have liked, but nobody was hurt. Less speed, more haste.

This advice is particularly relevant when it comes to the most important, yet often the most hated, job on farm at this time of year — drying off. I don’t know a single farmer that likes doing it. The end goal of having all the cows dried off is fantastic — getting there is the problem.

Worryingly, one farmer said to me lately: “It’s easy for you to be dictating to lads, but who has time for all this cleaning and wiping.”

The answer is, everybody has. Drying off is simply a job you must make time for, otherwise you will be dealing with the consequences all through next year.

It would be very hypocritical of me to “dictate” how to dry off cows correctly without having done it myself. I grew up on a dairy farm and I remember handing my father tubes with the warning: “Don’t get one speck of dirt on those.”

Back then, he knew the importance of hygiene. Teat sealers were pretty much unheard of, but Stockholm tar was applied after the antibiotic tube to act as a temporary sealer.

Things have moved on and now — we have numerous antibiotic tubes and a choice of sealers to use. I dried off a few cows lately just to keep my hand in and I can see why farmers dislike it. It’s an awkward and tedious job, and after drying off 10 cows last week, I certainly wouldn’t be in a hurry back into the pit to dry off any more.

That much aside, as a dairy farmer, it is a task you can’t avoid and it certainly is a task you can’t rush through.

I’ve been in pits when cows are being dried off in haste. I’ve seen antibiotic tubes get mixed up with sealers. I’ve heard questions like, “which teat have I done?” and “did she get a sealer?”, and “how come we have tubes left over?”.

I’ve already treated cows this month with severe toxic mastitis due to incorrect drying-off procedure. I’ve even heard the dreaded story of a dried-off cow breaking into the milking herd and getting milked into the tank. Absolute carnage.

I won’t bore you with the details, but I’ll outline a few simple things that will help make the drying-off process less arduous and more successful.

Every bucket of tubes or sealer comes with lots of alcohol wipes. While better than nothing, they don’t hold a candle to spirits and cotton wool. Anyone that has tried to clean a dusty, dirty teat with a wipe will know that what you are doing basically amounts to rearranging wet dirt on the teat.

A container of cotton wool balls soaked in methylated spirits should be the first thing on your list. If you haven’t used this before, you can thank me later. Teat ends will be surgically clean with the added benefit that it smells lovely too.

The next invaluable piece of kit is a head torch. I know there’s an energy crisis at the moment, but the number of milking parlours with poor lighting or completely inadequate lighting is shocking.

The number one aim when drying off cows is to keep dirt away from the teat end. How is this even remotely possible if you can’t even see what you are doing? A decent headlight allows you to clearly visualise the teat end and insert the tube in one movement, avoiding contamination.

The head torch might also serve to illuminate the bars and the walls of the parlour and nudge you in the direction of the power washer when all the cows are dried off.

I’m no great shakes at DIY, but even I can cobble together a homemade ‘stand’ for holding what you need for drying off an individual cow. An empty dry-cow tube bucket will do the trick. Drill eight holes on one side — these will hold the 4 tubes and 4 sealers. Cut out the middle third, which now acts as the bin for all your waste.

Finally, cut out a square on the last third to hold a lunch box full of cotton wool balls and methylated spirits. This little DIY project will keep the parlour tidy, along with reducing the risk of having leftover tubes.

The act of cleaning the teats is probably the most important part of drying off because one tiny speck of dirt introduced into the teat has the potential to ruin a perfectly healthy cow.

Start at the front left teat and work clockwise. Front left, front right, back right and, finally, back left. By doing this, you avoid rubbing your sleeve or dirty hand over a just-cleaned teat end.

When fully cleaned, start at the last teat you cleaned (back left) and tube back the way you just came. It’s a simple system, but it is the best way to keep teats as clean as possible.

There are lots of other things to consider, such as: how to put the dry cow tube in correctly; how putting in the sealer is a very different action; choosing which antibiotic tube to use; and what the difference between different brands of sealers are. I’ll go into more detail on these next week.

Lastly, the simplest thing to help ensure successful drying off is taking your time. Slow down, turn off the phone and set your herd up for hassle-free milking next year.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh, Co Tipperary