Difference of up to €1,000 in August milk cheque for 80 cow-herd

The Chairperson of ICMSA's Dairy Committee said that he was not sure that everyone appreciated the kind of difference that existed between the top and bottom paying Co-ops and how that translated into what Gerald Quain said was "serious money".

"The 'Rule of Thumb' that we'd work off is that every 1 cent per litre works out to approximately €400 per month for a standard 80 cow-herd supplying 400,000 litres. If we start looking at it from that point of view, then the difference between those Co-ops paying 31cpl for August milk and the top paying Co-ops is coming out at around €800 for their August cheque," said Mr Quain.

"If we go back to those Co-ops paying around 30.5cpl then the difference between them and the top paying Co-ops becomes an absolutely enormous €1000 for just August milk."

Noting that ICMSA accepted that across-the-board comparison might be too crude and ignore certain annualised factors, Mr. Quain was still adamant that "any way you want to measure it", there was still a massive gap between the milk price paid to farmers supplying different Co-ops that simply could not be explained away.

"We've nothing against bonuses, but we have always said that bonuses - however they are described or labelled - should only be paid on top of the highest base milk price", said Mr. Quain.

