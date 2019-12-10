Demand for replacement dairy stock sees prices surge to €1,550 per head
The strong market for dairy replacements has continued into the back end of the year, with up to €1,550/hd being paid for top quality heifers in recent sales.
New entrants and further expansion in the dairy sector are underpinning demand, mart managers told the Farming Independent.
The difficulty in getting cull cows slaughtered is also contributing to farmer demand, according to New Ross Mart's Jim Bushe.
"Many farmers who can't get cull cows killed are milking them on. So if they're milking 10 or 15 cows, they might as well be milking 10 more heifers," he explained.
Mr Bushe said the strongest demand was for freshly-calved heifers, which are making from €1,150/hd to €1,550/hd. "There's a real want for them," he said.
The strength of the dairy replacement market in the south-east was confirmed by a sale last week in Carnew. David Quinn said freshly-calved heifers and young cows sold from €1,200/hd to €1,500/hd.
Spring-calving heifers made from €800/hd to €1,200/hd, while maiden heifers sold for €730-800/hd.
Mr Quinn said the bulk of the buyers at the Carnew sale were from the southeast.
He said there were currently enough dairy replacements available to meet demand, but he predicted that there will be a lot more customers for breeding stock in the new year.
