Demand for replacement dairy stock sees prices surge to €1,550 per head

New entrants and further expansion in the dairy sector are underpinning demand, mart managers told the Farming Independent.

The difficulty in getting cull cows slaughtered is also contributing to farmer demand, according to New Ross Mart's Jim Bushe.

"Many farmers who can't get cull cows killed are milking them on. So if they're milking 10 or 15 cows, they might as well be milking 10 more heifers," he explained.