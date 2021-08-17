Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘Day of the new dairy entrant may be coming to a close’

Farm organisations have criticised the Department for excluding the TAMS Dairy Equipment Scheme from its consultation document on the CAP strategic plan. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Farm organisations have criticised the Department for excluding the TAMS Dairy Equipment Scheme from its consultation document on the CAP strategic plan. Photo: Roger Jones

Farm organisations have criticised the Department for excluding the TAMS Dairy Equipment Scheme from its consultation document on the CAP strategic plan. Photo: Roger Jones

Farm organisations have criticised the Department for excluding the TAMS Dairy Equipment Scheme from its consultation document on the CAP strategic plan. Photo: Roger Jones

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Concern is growing that the day of the new entrant into dairying may be coming to a close, industry sources have warned.

This comes as machinery manufacturers, Macra, ICMSA and IFA have criticised the Department of Agriculture for excluding the TAMS Dairy Equipment Scheme from its consultation document on the country’s CAP strategic plan.

Another processor has also “pressed pause” on accepting new entrants until future supply plans of its current suppliers are known.

Most Watched

Privacy