‘Day of the new dairy entrant may be coming to a close’

Concern is growing that the day of the new entrant into dairying may be coming to a close, industry sources have warned.

This comes as machinery manufacturers, Macra, ICMSA and IFA have criticised the Department of Agriculture for excluding the TAMS Dairy Equipment Scheme from its consultation document on the country’s CAP strategic plan.

Another processor has also “pressed pause” on accepting new entrants until future supply plans of its current suppliers are known.

Niall McGuaran, owner of Lely Mullingar, says the removal of the scheme would “create a false economy”.

“There is an ageing population in agriculture and this grant allowed the average farmer to invest in better technology and systems to manage their farms and reduce labour,” he said.

“It created huge work for trades linked into farming too. Its removal would create a false economy.”

McGuaran says new entrants will struggle without the grant, which has afforded €56m to 7,800 farmers since its introduction.

“A lot of potential new entrants are struggling and this will make it more difficult for someone to get into milk. It’s an expensive undertaking, no matter how you do it.”

A spokesperson for Dairymaster said: “This announcement will of course be of concern.”

Processing capacity

Separately, sources have claimed that Lakeland Dairies is not taking on new entrants due to future processing concerns.

“Anyone who’d spoken to them before March, if they said ‘yes’ there is no issue, but anyone that has gone to them since is being told they’re ‘not in a position to take them on right now’,” the source said.

“They’re fearful they need the capacity they have to process milk from their existing base. I think the day of the new entrant is coming to a close, unfortunately.”

Another source said the processor has conducted a survey with suppliers.

“The pause button is pressed until they know the expansion and succession plans of current suppliers, that’s the idea of the survey. They’re prioritising their supplier shareholders and should be commended for it.”

A Lakeland spokesperson said: “We took in our normal share of new entrants from our normal catchment area in 2021.

“We have surveyed our supplier base regarding future milk supply and we are evaluating that survey.”