Darragh McCullough's 9 steps to lower dairy emissions

Farmers need to be shown the solutions. And I mean answers that don't rely on a cull of vast swathes of the Irish cattle herd.

It's time to turn the tide, but not by turning on the environmentalists and scientists who have raised the issues.

Who can blame them? It's one thing to have no return from producing some of the best food in the world, but the final straw for many is getting blamed for all Ireland's climate change problems.

The dairy sector is the biggest culprit, but that also means that it can do more than any other sector to make farmers proud of what they do again.

Here are nine steps to lower carbon emissions in the average dairy herd:

1.Switching all urea and CAN fertiliser to protected urea immediately reduces the carbon footprint of a litre of Irish milk by 9pc. This is one of the proposals in the Department of Agriculture's draft Ag-Climatise plan.

Per kilo of nitrogen, protected urea is about 10pc cheaper than CAN and 10pc more expensive than urea. Bear in mind that if more of the nitrogen from the protected urea is reaching the plant rather than evaporating into the sky, everyone might be a winner.

2 Switching from splash plates to low-emission slurry-spreading methods like injection actually only gives a 1pc reduction in the carbon footprint. (It will do a lot more for reducing ammonia emissions, but that's a different issue.)

But farmers can double the impact of that change by also upping the amount of slurry spread in the spring from 50pc to 60pc of a farm's annual total.

This may require bigger slurry stores, and it will add to the already heavy spring workload. But it's still a better option than the prospect of a carbon tax.

3 Extending the grazing season to reduce carbon footprints should not be news to anyone. But it's not often you see it quantified. So if a farmer knows that extending his grazing season by 10 days will reduce the carbon footprint by 2pc, then they have something to aim at.

The best farmers may claim that they are already maxed out on their grazing season, but it's also true to say that the vast majority of farmers still don't measure their grass, so cannot claim that there is no scope for improvement.

4 Getting your soil pH right is a crucial task for any farmer looking to maximise profits. And like many other efficiencies, they come with the added bonus of lower emissions. So for every extra tonne of grass produced due to better soil pH, farmers can claim another 3pc fall in carbon footprint.

5 Replacing 50pc of a sward with white clover's natural ability to fix nitrogen yields a handsome 11pc drop in carbon equivalents per litre of milk. Yes, clover is less persistent in swards, and yes, it makes management more complicated, but did anyone ever claim this was going to be easy? The flip side is that clover inclusion can also save farmers a nice bit in fertiliser costs.

6 Top farmers have always used breeding to their advantage. They see their herd EBI climbing with every new generation that comes into the parlour, and know that this represents extra money in their pocket.

What they may not realise is that every 10-point increase in EBI also represents a 2pc drop in the carbon footprint of those same animals.

7 If the lads in ICBF and Moorepark are doing their sums right, those higher-EBI cows should be able to lift milk solids too. Every additional 49kg of milk solids produced per cow equals a 5pc reduction in carbon.

This calculation assumes that all the other factors affecting cow efficiency like fertility and stocking rates stay the same.

8 A little bit of forestry should be part of every farm. Just one hectare of Sitka spruce would reduce the carbon footprint of the average Irish dairy farm by 4pc.

9 Finally, a point of contention. Research has shown that Irish pastures tend to absorb an extra 0.5t of carbon over the average hectare included in the standard international carbon life-cycle analysis.

Although grassland sequestration is not counted by most carbon calculators, it would reduce Irish dairy's official carbon footprint by a whopping 16pc. So watch this space.

Conclusion

Even when we exclude the last point about whether the higher carbon sequestration rates of intensive pastures, these steps add up to a 38pc reduction in carbon emissions. It could be argued that there are crossover effects, which could reduce the overall amount of the above to something closer to 30pc.

But that's what Ireland is looking to achieve by 2030 in terms of emissions reductions. It would also help restore a lot of farmers' pride in what they do.

Indo Farming