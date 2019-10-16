Darragh McCullough: 'The clock is ticking on a potential animal welfare disaster in dairying next spring'

That in itself isn't a reason to get freaked out. But with Teagasc telling beef farmers that rearing dairy bull calves will result in a loss of €130/hd and confidence in the sector at an all-time low, I suspect a lot of unsold calves will be sent back home from the marts next spring.

That's where the trouble will start. The most profitable dairy farmers offload calves as soon as possible.

By sub-contracting out the rearing of young stock, they maximise the land and labour available to dedicate to the milking cow, who is paying all the bills.

That has worked fine up to now when there has been a willing sub-contractor or buyer for the young stock that the dairy farmer wants to offload.

Even when the market has been depressed or sceptical about paying more than €5 for a skinny little Jersey cross-bred calf, it was still a market. That all changes next spring if the buyers simply aren't there.

It is simply staggering that the most profitable sector in farming is sitting on its hands on this issue.

Teagasc have a booklet on calf welfare due out over the coming months and we hear some voices urging farmers to invest in accommodation for calves next spring.

But I am not convinced that this is enough to avoid an animal welfare débâcle and the resultant PR nightmare.

Any farm animal that has no economic value is forever going to be a ticking time-bomb. It doesn't matter whether it is a sick lamb, a lame hen or a runty Jersey calf. If it doesn't pay to fix it, then it will rarely get fixed.

This is despite the extraordinary double standard we humans have in this regard.

A farmer amazed me recently when he confided in me that his 20-year-old dog had cost the insurance company a whopping €25,000 in medications and operations over the years.

The same weekend, I read how prominent UK barrister Michael Mansfield QC wants eating meat and dairy to become illegal in the future.

"It is time for a new law on ecocide to go alongside genocide and the other crimes against humanity," according to Mr Mansfield.

"I think when we look at the damage eating meat is doing to the planet, it is not preposterous to think that one day it will become illegal," he told the London Independent, which added that 25pc of global emissions come from agriculture, with livestock accounting for 80pc of that.

If farmers want to be able to continue producing meat and dairy, they need to be able to justify it with bullet-proof logic.

I'm happy to be involved in Irish dairying because I think we produce as healthy a product, at as low a price, as anywhere else in the world.

However, the Achilles heel for the sector is whether it has world-class welfare standards. We urgently need an honest conversation over the coming weeks about what to do with tens of thousands of worthless bull calves that may not have a home to go to next spring.

Let's not waste time wondering if they can be shipped abroad for veal - we have more than enough calves saturating that market as it is. And live-shipping neo-natal animals is not conducive to high welfare for the calf.

Euthanasia at birth would be the surest way to ensure that the animals won't suffer. But the animal industry is guilty of strange double standards on this.

Nobody says boo about the billions of male layer chicks that are minced as day-olds because they are the wrong sex for laying eggs. Male dairy goats are similarly worthless at birth and are euthanised.

Why is a worthless bull calf any different?

If the dairy sector is not prepared to go down the euthanasia route, then it must accept a hit in profitability by making at least one of the other imperfect options mandatory.

These include sexed semen, which would compromise conception rates but ensure that calves surplus to replacement requirements have beef sires and are worth fattening.

Or impose Teagasc's Dairy-Beef index that is designed to help farmers select sires that would produce decent bull calves without compromising too much the dairy traits of the female. But make no mistake - this is a compromise in the hunt for the best milk production traits.

All of which proves that dairy farmers must compromise on something if they want to guarantee the future of their sector.

And the clock is ticking.

