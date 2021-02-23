Farming

Darragh McCullough: It’s time for our farm leaders to get real about the impact of dairy expansion

We are close to endgame for dairy expansion without some radical compromises on current farm policies

Limits: "We can't keep concentrating tens of thousands of cows into regions suited to intensive grazing and expect no negative impact on the environment," says Darragh McCullough.

Limits: &quot;We can&rsquo;t keep concentrating tens of thousands of cows into regions suited to intensive grazing and expect no negative impact on the environment,&quot; says Darragh McCullough.

Darragh McCullough

There’s an old rule in PR that if you’re explaining, you’re losing. By this measure, the dairy sector has been losing for some time. Farmers have themselves and their leaders to blame for this.

There has often been an attitude of total denial about accepting the impact of dairying on the environment.

The latest example was the IFA’s dismissal of suggestions that large dairy farms should be subjected to the same licensing that pig farms have worked with for decades.

