'Dairying can give struggling beef sector opportunities'

Speaking at the launch of the organisation's annual report, he said to say that beef is a challenged sector is "putting it mildly", adding that it's hard to find pockets of profitability in beef production in Ireland.

"It's a very, very challenged sector. At the same time if you have a growing dairy sector, there are animals coming off that dairy sector that will need to be produced as beef," he said. "That's an equal challenge."

But this also represents an opportunity for beef farmers, he maintained. "We see positive opportunities arising out of dairy expansion for a lot of farmers. Dairying is becoming more and more specialised and they are going to need to enter into contractual arrangements with other farmers, good stock people," he said.

"There are opportunities in rearing heifers, taking dairy calves and making them profitable through beef. There are opportunities in supplying fodder to dairy farm and that's what we're going to try to cultivate.

"Rather than just say dairying is just for the benefit of the dairy farmer, there are spin-off possibilities that can be encouraged."

Mr Boyle said a lot of the overhang in suckler cows is due to the dairy quota.

"Prior to the dairy quota there were 400,000 suckler cows in Ireland, and within 10 years that had grown to 1.2m, driven by subsidies and the dairy farmers having no alternative," he explained.

"Since 1991 the suckler herd has stabilised and begun to decline. That has to unwind. We thought it would have unwound much faster than it has."

