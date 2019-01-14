Dairygold has announced that it is introducing a new milk supplier sustainabilty bonus, based on farmers milk recording and join a herd health programme..

Dairygold offers suppliers a 0.15c/L bonus - if they participate in milk recording and herd health programme

It says the new bonus payment for milk suppliers is designed to deliver healthier herds with the more productive cows thereby improving both the economic and environmental sustainability of the Dairygold milk production base.

The bonus payments will be made to Dairygold Milk Suppliers who participate in Milk Recording and Herd Health programmes.

Within the Dairygold supplier base milk recorded herds currently produce, on average, 50Kg more solids, per cow, per year, than non-milk recorded herds which is potentially worth an additional €23,650 per annum for a 100-cow herd, it says.

Dairygold is offering milk suppliers who participate in milk recording a 0.1c/L bonus and another 0.05c/L bonus for those who join Munster Cattle Breeding Group’s Herd Health programme.

Munster Cattle Breeding is owned by Dairygold, Kerry Agribusiness and Shinagh Estates (Drinagh, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Bandon Co-op).

John Walsh, Ned OBrien, Michael Murphy and Kevin Downing at the launch. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Over 300 Dairygold milk suppliers attended a special launch event where Dairygold Chairman, John O’Gorman said the new bonus system would allow suppliers to farm more sustainably.

The new Milk Supplier Sustainability Bonus is available now and will be paid from the month the milk supplier signs up to the programme.