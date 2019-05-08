Dairygold: milk prices more than market returns

Dairygold is currently paying more for milk than it is getting back from market returns, chief executive Jim Woulfe told the co-op's AGM last week.

While there was no suggestion that Dairygold is considering cutting returns to farmers, Mr Woulfe's comments come as dairies around the country prepare to set their April milk price.

However, the ICMSA and IFA have reacted angrily, with both dismissing any justification for milk price cuts.

Most processors are currently quoting around 30.5-31.5c/l; apart from the West Cork co-ops that are paying over 34c/l. Last month Glanbia cut its milk price by 1c/l, with Lakelands dropping by 0.5c/l.

Gerald Quain of ICMSA said there was no reason for talk of "doom and gloom" in dairy markets.

Mr Quain pointed out that the GDT has seen 10 consecutive gains and is at its highest level since June 2017.

He added that Dutch spot market returns for butter and skim milk powder equated to an average price of 32.5c/l.

"The facts are that the global supply position is favourable, given that the EU and US are showing minimal growth year-on-year," he said.