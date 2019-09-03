Dairygold has launched a guarantee known as 'Pastureland' which states that all of it suppliers' milk is sourced from grass-fed cows.

Dairygold launches guarantee that all of its milk is sourced from grass-fed cows

A spokesperson for Dairygold Ingrediants said that "Pastureland is our guarantee that our grass-fed milk is of the highest quality, is sustainable and naturally nourishing.

"Dairygold is situated in the lush pasturelands of Ireland’s fertile Golden Valleys where the temperate climate, provides 150 days of rainfall annually, creating the perfect environment for nutrient-rich grass production.

"We are a founding member of Bord Bia’s Origin Green and through the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme our member data shows that our cows graze outdoors for 270 days on average on a diet of grass and white clover."

It explained that the cows' "nutrient rich diet on open pastures, 97pc grass based, means we have happy healthy cows and they produce the highest quality natural milk in the world.

"The pasturelands across the Golden Valleys have been cultivated on family run farms for centuries and coupled with best practice animal welfare, our pasture-based production system is one of the most sustainable in the world today."

It added that pasture fed cows produce milk of superior quality that has scientifically proven health benefits and that studies have also shown that consumers prefer the taste, texture and appearance of grass-fed dairy ingredients.

Finally, Dairygold Food Ingredients stated that the Pastureland guarantee represents a "unique selling proposition at the very highest level in the dairy ingredients industry and is vitally important to our brand.

"It acts as a signature, an identifier and as a mark of quality. It is and should always be, the most consistent component in our communications.”

The Pastureland guarantee will be rolled out across all Dairygold Food Ingredients’ products, from dairy powders to cheeses in the coming months.

